Latest update October 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

RDC 10 not linked to purported oil refinery business – Regional Chairman

Oct 20, 2019 News 0

The Regional Democratic Council of Region 10 has issued an urgent warning to the general public that it is in no way connected with a purported oil refinery in the Region.

Region 10 Regional Chairman, Renis Morian

In fact Regional Chairman, Mr. Renis Morian, made it clear that neither he nor his council ever met with any or has had any discussion in relation to establishing any oil business within the region.
As such Morian has dubbed reports in this regard as being very misleading and woefully inaccurate. Speaking to a recent article published locally, Morian said, “The article leaves one to wonder as to what the motive for the article is, and whose agenda is being served with such an article. Therefore, I would like to make it pellucid that we never met with anyone and therefore would like to have this clarify immediately.”
Morian went on to divulge that it was an individual bearing the same name as in the recent article that sought to mislead farmers of the region with claims of planting cassava in the region. “We have contacted the police regarding the scam and the police have assured us that there is a full investigation of the matter, so what I can say is that this individual will certainly face the law for his actions as we are not taking it lightly and this Council is alert and will therefore ensure that he is held accountable for his actions,” Morian said.
The Regional Chairman disclosed that discussions were held with the farmers, however, when they asked to see a contract the individual disappeared thus confirming earlier suspicions that it was a scam.
Moreover, Morian stressed that neither the Council or the administration of the region have given contract and/or permission to anyone to proceed with any such project. He went on to reiterate that any contract and or transaction being done within the region is not being conducted above board.
“We have and continue to conduct our business professionally, ethically and with a high degree of standard, therefore the general public should be aware that we have not issued any such contracts and they should be weary of persons seeking to convey such an impression or scam them into such unethical and illegal deals,” he warned.
He reiterated that his region has and continues to have a no nonsense policy as it relates to corruption, stressing that they will continue to adhere to regional procurement regulations and standards. He declared further that the public should remain alert warning that as it gets closer to election date, he anticipates that other such attempts by persons evidently motivated by political and or criminal desires will seek to deceive the public through scams and other acts.

More in this category

Sports

GFA Extraordinary General Meeting set for Nov. 2

GFA Extraordinary General Meeting set for Nov. 2

Oct 20, 2019

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in its continuing efforts to bring the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) back to a state of normalcy and based on a correspondence from the GFA Clubs dated...
Read More
GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship Curtains to fall on event this evening

GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship Curtains to...

Oct 20, 2019

Tons for Griffith & Surujnarine; Permaul grabs 6, France takes 5 EBD, Upper Corentyne and West Berbice triumph

Tons for Griffith & Surujnarine; Permaul...

Oct 20, 2019

Courts Peewee Football Tourney St. Agnes and Tucville dump favourites

Courts Peewee Football Tourney St. Agnes and...

Oct 20, 2019

CGI’s/SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League Jones’ 5-18 & 50s from Boodie and Savory help E’bo extend unbeaten streak

CGI’s/SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League...

Oct 20, 2019

Youth in Focus My one wish is to win a C’bean Squash title says Nicolas Verwey

Youth in Focus My one wish is to win a C’bean...

Oct 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Abuse of process?

    On the 31st January 2019, the Chief Justice of Guyana ruled that the no-confidence motion of December 21, 2018 was validity... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019