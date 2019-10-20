People fronting fuh Exxon

Life is a game of cat and mouse. People don’t like accept responsibility. A man go wid a woman and as soon as she get pregnant de man does disappear. Is like he was never there suh de child is not he own.

De same thing happening in de oil industry in Guyana. Exxon come and announce how it find oil. All was well and good until dem boys find out that is not Exxon who really come but a subsidiary. That is a big word fuh a branch.

This subsidiary woulda get away wid murder in de event of an oil spill if dem boys didn’t put on de clamp. De subsidiary don’t have nuff money. Is like a man wid a business. If he smart and he into kakishness he gun register de business in somebody name and de person mustn’t have nuff assets.

That mean if anything go wrong and people got to claim against de business, dem can’t touch de real owner. De people got to tackle don’t even have mush to cover de cost.

Dem boys get Exxon, de parent company to agree that if anything happen dem gun accept responsibility. At least in that regard Guyana covered.

But dem have something else. Exxon hiring people and yet it ain’t hiring nobody. This thing came to light when dem boys talk to de trade union people.

If Exxon want a carpenter it going through a contractor. If it want some drivers it got anodda subcontractor. Even if it want people to wuk pun de rig, it using subcontractor. Is de subcontractor doing de hiring. So, if anything go wrang de subcontractor is de one who can fire. All Exxon got to do is call.

And de system wukking because dem always got people rushing fuh get job wid de oil company. A man get hire as a driver and he was getting a certain pay. De day he mess up and get fire, before de ink dry pun de dismissal letter about two dozen people line up fuh de wuk.

That is how no union ain’t deh in de oil sector. Exxon ain’t got to worry.

Talk half and know is de subcontractor who fronting.