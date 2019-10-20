Jealous child mother stabs ex-lover, chops ‘new’ woman nine times

A jilted woman has recently stabbed her ex-lover, and chopped his new partner nine times in an explosion of rage last Tuesday.

The woman, on the said day, has been accused of entering her ex-lover’s home and chopping his new mistress nine times about the body.

Thereafter, she reportedly smashed the windshield of his car, broke windows, and used a cutlass to destroy a television set, a gas stove, sitting room chairs and a series of utensils in the home.

The woman also completely destroyed a toilet bowl in the home and smashed all the window panes around the home.

Yesterday the visibly shaken Joshua Josiah, 32, of Section ‘B’ Kuru-Kuru, Soesdyke-Linden Highway said that he had broken off a relationship with the assailant who resides at Lot 18, Kuru-Kuru, Soesdyke-Linden Highway some eight months ago.

He said that the two had amicably decided to separate, and there was peace between them until he recently took home another woman.

He said his ex then began to torment him by way of threatening messages to his cellular phone, and also with fiery verbal confrontations in public. He said that one such encounter resulted in the woman smashing a cell phone in his face and stabbing him on the upper back.

The man said that while he was out doing construction work in the city last Tuesday, the woman in a fit of jealous rage visited his home in which his new lover, Ulanda Charles, was resting and began a verbal confrontation.

He said that the woman thereafter chopped his new woman nine times on the body (head, palm, arms and legs) resulting in her being admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

He said that the woman without reason had summoned him and placed him before the courts with claims that he was not maintaining his two children (ages nine and three). The man said he now takes care of his two children through the courts.

Josiah said he is very displeased with the service of the Kuru-Kuru Police in that they have made little or no effort to find the woman who is said to be hiding out at a home in the very community.

He said the woman continues to send messages to his phone, begging for mercy and forgiveness, and hinting that she can see his every move in the village. The man said he has not entered his home since the incident occurred, fearing that the woman would harm him as he slept.

He said that he now has to face the wrath of relatives of his new woman who are blaming him for not protecting her enough from his former paramour, whom he described as a deranged woman.