Pregnant woman pelts hot pot of cook-up rice on ‘birth-night’ guests

What was supposed to be a very festive birthnight celebration at Calcutta Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, turned into a melee as a very angry and jealous woman turned up and overturned a table laden with birthday treats, broke a window, and hurled a pot of scalding cook-up rice at several guests who scattered in several directions.

Eyewitnesses said that all was going well. Invited guests were having a rollicking time at the McKenzie’s residence, when the pregnant children mother of the ‘birthday boy’ turned up and put a damper on things.

Sources indicated that the woman who is always jealous and insecure turned up at the event and flew into a fit of rage upon noticing several females gyrating quite close to her children father.

It is reported that she disrupted the music by pulling the plug from an electrical socket, causing persons at the fete to voice their disapproval.

It was there after that the woman reportedly went berserk, hurling profanities at the guests and pelting them with birthday cups and whatever she could put her hands on.

One eye witness said as the very embarrassed children father tried to take control of things the woman ran from his clutches, darted up the steps and grabbing a steaming pot of channa cook-up rice (still being cooked) from the gas stove flung it at wide eyed guests who stood by in disbelief.

As boiled rice, peas , beef and pig tail flew in all directions the guests scattered, each one trying to escaped being burnt by hot cook-up rice.

A well placed source said that one female was not that lucky as a large clump of hot food landed on her head, and cemented itself in her weave. As the woman screamed in agony, frantically trying to get the hot rice from her hair, a few males rushed to her rescue, dragging her to a barrel used to catch rain water. There they proceeded to dip her head under water to relieve the burning.

The very embarrassed man some time after, managed to subdue the pregnant woman, and lock her in the home, after which he apologized to the guests who left the location hurriedly.

A young man who attended the ‘birthnight bash’ was very angry, indicating that this was not the first time the woman had embarrassed her children father with her actions. He said that last year when the party was in full swing she turned up, chased out all the guests from the yard, and at that incident had also flung a pot of curried chicken into the yard of a nearby neighbour.