GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship Curtains to fall on event this evening

The Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) is set to come alive this evening when the semifinals and finals in the First Division Men’s and Women’s, Over-35 Veteran’s and Second Division Men’s and Women’s categories of this year’s GTT National Indoor Hockey Championship are contested.

The Open Division Men’s semifinals will see YMCA Old Fort Delta Force crossing sticks with Bounty GCC in the first match while defending champions Pepsi Hikers will play Saints in the second semi.

On the distaff side, GBTI GCC Tigers will play 2018 champions Woodpecker Hikers while GBTI GCC Spice will be pitted against GBTI GCC Spartans in the Open Women’s Division second semifinal.

The last four teams in the Men’s Second Division are YMCA Old Fort Top Form that will play Bounty GCC Pitbulls in the division’s first semifinal while Saints Sensations will clash with Bounty GCC The Sequel.

Bounty GCC Vintage will be pitted against YMCA Old Fort Hot Shotz in the Veteran’s Over-35 final. Last evening, Omar Hopkinson scored eight goals as YMCA Old Fort Top form thrashed YMCA Old Fort Hard Ball 12-0 in the first of three Men’s Second Division quarterfinal matchups.

In the other quarterfinals, Bounty GCC Pitbulls beat Saints Silencers 2-0 while Bounty GCC The Sequel edged Hikers Cadets 4-3.