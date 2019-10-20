GFA Extraordinary General Meeting set for Nov. 2

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in its continuing efforts to bring the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) back to a state of normalcy and based on a correspondence from the GFA Clubs dated 8th October, 2019; in accordance with Article 31 (2) of the Constitution of the (GFA) an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Georgetown Football Association would be convened on Saturday November 2, 2019.

The time for the Extraordinary General Meeting would be 10:00hrs at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown. Composition of Meeting – In keeping with Articles 22 & 23 of the GFA Constitution, which governs the General Meetings and the Composition of the General Meetings, Clubs are asked to take note of the following critical points and deadlines:

1. Meeting Delegates – Each eligible Member may be represented at the Meeting by a maximum of three (3) delegates (President, Secretary, & Treasurer), who can all take part in the debates, but each Member will only have one (1) vote.

The Member shall inform the Association in writing of any alternative representative who will be its Delegates at least one (1) week before the Meeting. Please note only appointed Delegates are invited to attend the Meeting.

The agenda for the GFA Extraordinary General Meeting:

1. Welcome by the GFF General Secretary (Ag)

2. Roll Call and Declaration that the Meeting has been convened and composed in compliance with the GFA Constitution

3. Appointment of Scrutineers

4. Approval of the Agenda

5. Appointment of Members to check the Minutes

6. Election of the Members of the Executive Committee

7. The New President’s Remarks

Given the continued lack of activity and anon-functional Executive Committee in the GFA over the past few years, it would have become necessary for the GFF to intervene as the parent body for the sport in Guyana to ensure that the administrative arm of the game in the city became functional again.

This resulted in the GFF appointing an IMC for the GFA in July of 2018 in accordance with the guidelines and provisions of Article 2 [d] and [e], Article 13 [a] of the GFF Constitution and Article 82, in addition to Article 8 (2) of the FIFA Statutes.