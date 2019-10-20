Gold miner and bandits shootout… Getaway driver took blood-soaked backseat to car-wash — begs worker to use entire bottle of ‘Squeezy’

There are more details emerging about the actions of the getaway driver in Monday’s deadly attempted robbery on Da Silva Street, Newtown. That attempt left a prominent gold miner dead.

Well-placed police sources say that the Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, driver who goes by the sobriquet, ‘Steve’, was a chronic gambler at the Princess Casino.

He reportedly borrowed large sums of monies from colleagues at the Eccles taxi base he was attached to and others, to feed his bad habit.

It may be this very reason that he became involved in the shocking crime which was caught on security cameras on Monday; a crime which riveted the country in the last few days- to raise some cash.

According to persons close to the investigations, the getaway driver after the shootout in Da Silva Street, sped to Sophia, where he dropped off a wounded colleague.

That wounded bandit is believed to be someone called “Demon” who is known to police. He is on the run now, but the police are said to be closing in.

On Monday, after dropping his wounded gang member, the driver then journeyed to Prospect, East Bank Demerara, where he picked up a young doctor- Dr. Alonzo De Santos, and drove him to Sophia to treat the colleague.

Initially, it was reported that the doctor treated the wound man at his Prospect home. However, sources clarified that the doctor agreed to be taken to Sophia instead.

The doctor, along with driver, is among two of the persons in custody at the moment.

De Santos is being described as a “gangster doctor” who would treat wounded criminals.

Under the laws, doctors are bound to report gunshot wounds to police. In this case, he did not, police sources said.

De Santos, who is stationed at the Diamond Hospital, among other places, is being investigated for other instances where he may have treated wounded criminals.

After dropping the doctor, the getaway driver, who had rented the car to work on the Eccles base, reportedly went to his Bagotsown home where he attempted to clean the blood-soaked back seat of the Toyota 212 car, HC7162.

He then called a colleague of the taxi base who came for him.

The back seat was taken to a car wash right in “Old Road” Eccles, not far from his home.

There, according to sources, the taxi driver asked the car wash employee to clean it.

He was told that the price was $2,000 but offered to pay $1,500 instead. He ended up having to pay the entire amount.

Kaieteur News was even told that at the car wash, the driver was acting in a nervous manner, and attempted to squeeze the water out of the car seat several times.

He begged the wash bay worker to use the entire bottle of ‘Sqezy’, if that is what it takes, to wash the seat.

He then called another car to take back the seat to his home.

It was on Tuesday evening that residents of Peter’s Hall reported a strange car parked in a back street. Peter’s Hall is the village next to where the taxi driver lives.

Police seized the car after determining that there was a bullet hole in the back windscreen. They suspected it was the same car used in the robbery attempt on Da Silva Street.

Investigators managed to track down the driver to his Bagotstown home but was told he was out at the Princess Casino.

Investigators swooped down on the casino where he was arrested, reportedly hiding in a corner. Two other persons with him were arrested but later let loose. It was after his arrest that the doctor was picked up.

The police also arrested a Kitty tint-shop owner, Wayne St. Hill, after he surrendered Thursday with his lawyer. He is a main suspect.

Police reportedly want to question his brother also.

The case has rocked Guyana with the miner’s association calling on its members to be on the alert.

On Monday, shortly after 10am, gold miner, Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll, who owns hotels and other operations across the country and hires scores of employees, made his way to a Da Silva Street, Newtown branch of El Dorado Trading, which is one of the country’s biggest gold dealers.

With him was bodyguard/driver, Clayton Powley.

Security footage showed a car, almost bumper-to-bumper, behind Stoll’s vehicle.

As soon as the businessman’s car turned into the parking area of the gold dealer, the car behind stopped and two men jumped out. They were masked.

One man ran to the driver side and wrenched open the door of Stoll’s car while the other raced to the passenger side and attempted to enter.

However, it appeared that Stoll on seeing the masked man, drew his handgun and there began a shootout.

Hit by a bullet to the abdomen, Stoll emerged from the car and fired off several shots at the bandit who confronted him.

From the videos, the gunman was hit twice and he stumbled and back-peddled, before abandoning what seemed to be a robbery attempt gone bad.

On the driver’s side, Powley, wrestled with the masked man who confronted him. That attacker, too, abandoned the effort. Powley was shot too.

Also shot by mistake by the wounded businessman was Rory Deegs, a security guard at El Dorado, who opened the gate.

It is believed that Stoll, hazy with the pain from his gunshot, shot at the guard through the windscreen of his car.

Three young men in the neighbourhood who raced to the scene to investigate, were seen fleeing after Stoll, apparently in pain, shot at them.

It is believed that the bandits were after the raw gold that Stoll had in his possession and it appears that they were tracking him for some time.

The three injured men were taken to the hospital where Stoll passed away.

Hours after the shooting, residents discovered the body of Olijah Chesney, 18, in Tucville, located a few miles from Newtown.

While initially suspected to be the shot bandit, the police said they ruled out his involvement with that attempted robbery.

A post mortem conducted by Dr. Nehaul Singh on Thursday, concluded that Chesney was shot once in the back. The bullet exited above the left breast.

Stoll was a prominent businessman in the city who had business interests at Charity, in Region Two and one of the biggest hotels in Region One.

He employed dozens of workers in his gold mining and other operations.

Stoll was described as a prominent businessman whose death has created ripple effects in the gold sector.

According to well-place sources, the plan to rob Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll, 44, was in the making for some time now.

Police sources said that they are confident that the puzzle of putting the pieces together has almost been complete.