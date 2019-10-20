Cancer Survivors satisfied with treatments

Latest update October 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
In light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is usually observed annually in October, several cancer survivors at the Oncology Department attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), last Friday, expressed satisfaction with the treatments they are receiving.
All were appreciative of the gentle care and loving atmosphere at the Oncology Department.
In relating her story, one patient who has survived cancer for the past ten years stated, “When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer I thought that I was going to die in the next two years. I was so depressed I stopped talking to everybody; even family members.
“But after taking my chemotherapy and other medication I stop thinking about death.”
The patient further added, “Here at the Oncology Department I met friendly people. We sat and shared our stories and we encouraged each other. Every morning I woke up I thank God for sparing my life and giving me the strength to beat cancer yet another day.
“You think I able sit down and mourn in pity because I get cancer? There is never a gloomy day in my life.”
On Friday the cancer survivors were all treated with gifts and lunch on behalf of Social Activities Committee (SAC) of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) and the Organisation for Social and Health Advancement in Guyana (OSHAG).
The cancer survivors received cosmetic products and words of encouragement from representatives and medical officials that were at the event.
Chairperson of OSHAG, Ms. Carol Bagot, stated, “I have been surviving caner for the past ten years…It might not be breast cancer but it’s cancer. I am very happy to be here; to come in and talk to you about looking good and feeling better because most of the time I feel when persons are diagnosed they tend to feel it’s the end for them and it’s not.
Ms. Bagot further stated that with the new and upgraded technologies of today, people can live with cancer for a very long time.
“So I want you, cancer survivors, to be hopeful and keep following all instructions in terms of what your doctors are telling you about how and when to take your medication.
The patients expressed great love for their nurses and care givers, wishing them long lives so that they can continue the good work that they are doing.
