Unavailability of grounds, a worry – President Singh ECCB’s / Elizabeth Style 40-over continues tomorrow

The much anticipated Elizabeth Style 40-over cricket tournament organised by the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) began last Sunday but only one match was played due to the unavailability of venues and will continue tomorrow.

The ECCB President Bissoon Singh lamented that the lack of grounds is a major problem even when there is bright sunshine. Singh said cricket on the East Coast is also suffering from the division of clubs since there are two factions running the; the ECCB and a group calling themselves the East Coast Cricket Committee.

Enmore and Lusignan are being used for the CGI 50-over tournament which resulted in ECCB matches scheduled for those venues being postponed. Singh says that in addition to the unavailability of venues, the unseasonal rain has also affected cricket on the East Coast of Demerara.

“It is hoped that all four matches set for Sunday can be played” the ECCB Head added.

Tomorrow’s fixtures: At Better Hope – Better Hope ‘B’ face Mon Repos ‘A’ with Imran Khan being the Umpire.

At Buxton – Buxton ‘A’ plays Lowland with Omadat Samaroo being the man in charge on the field.

At Golden Grove – Golden Grove ‘B’ oppose Mon Repos ‘B’ with Gavin DeGuiar calling play.

At Enterprise – Enterprise ‘A’ takes on Clonbrook with the Umpire being Charles Gibbons.