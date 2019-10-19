UGSS gets new president

Jafar Gibbons is the new President of the University of Guyana Student’s Society (UGSS).

Gibbons took his oath at the installation ceremony for the Executive Council of the UGSS for the academic year 2019/2020 on October 15, 2019.

The ceremony was held at the University of Guyana’s (UG) Education Lecture Theatre.

Gibbons was the chairman and later the president of the Student Action Movement (SAM) of UG.

Speaking with this newspaper yesterday afternoon, Gibbons said that due to his new position he will relinquish his presidency of SAM. However, he will continue to support and be a member of the SAM.

He also told reporters that with him being president, students can now guarantee that their welfare will be taken care of.

Gibbons explained that the new UGSS body plans to increase more sporting activities on campus. He added that the body will also include the alumni and master students to support the university by making policies or even monetary donations for the improvement of the student’s wellbeing.

He highlighted that currently at the university a number of the lecture rooms are “hot”. This, he said, has been a major concern.

To address the issue of “hot classrooms” he continued, “The UGSS has already begun their work by ensuring that fans will be installed in the various rooms so that students can be more comfortable while studying.”

Gibbons said that they have already found a solution to one matter and are currently in the process of addressing another.

The matter that was addressed is the inconvenience students faced, of having to leave the campus and go all the way down to the Stabroek bus park, in order to find transportation.

“These students all reside on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD)” he said.

The new President said in order to address the students’ concern, the UGSS have arranged for a bus service to arrive at the UG campus located at Turkeyen Sophia.

These buses will uplift the students and take them to their various locations on the East Coast of Demerara at an affordable cost.

The other issue being addressed is the security of the students.

Gibbons said throughout recent times, a number of students have been robbed on the out skirts of the UG Campus.

“Currently, the UGSS is in process of discussing with the Commissioner of Police to implement daily patrols from 8:00hrs to 10:00hrs within the campus as well as on the out skirts of the campus,” stated Gibbons.

The function of the UGSS is to articulate and represent the Student Body at the administration level.