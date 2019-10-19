Latest update October 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Still no leads in Murder of Bourda Woman

Oct 19, 2019

One week after she was brutally killed in her home during the course of a robbery, police are still unable to arrest anyone in relation to the murder of 67-year old Marva Oudkerk.

Marva OudKerk

Home of Marva OudKerk

The woman’s body was found by her daughter last week Thursday around 19:45hrs lying in her bed with a mosquito net tightly wrapped around her neck.
According to sources, the matter is still being investigated. Kaieteur News understands that initial investigation into the matter revealed that there might have been more than one intruder in Oudkerk’s home on that fatal night.
It is believed that the woman met her demise between 16:30hrs on Wednesday, October 9, and 18:30hrs Thursday October 10, last.
The robbers gained entry into the woman’s home by removing three flooring boards. An undisclosed sum of cash was removed from the building.

 

 

