QC’s Michael Bhopaul is top regional CAPE performer for 2019

The dedicated efforts of students across the region have produced a diverse list of Regional Top Awardees who have been recognised for their outstanding performances at the 2019 in the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC)’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

This was announced at the meeting of the Sub-Committee of the School Examinations Committee (SUBSEC) held on October 16, 2019 at the CXC Headquarters in Barbados.

Topping the list this year is Michael Bhopaul of Queen’s College (QC) who has secured the annual Dennis Irvine Award, for the top overall student at the CAPE level.

Bhopual achieved Grade one passes in all 16 units he wrote this year. These subjects included Applied Mathematics Unit 1 and 2, Biology Unit 1 and 2, Caribbean Studies, Chemistry Unit 1 and 2, Communication Studies, French Unit 1 and 2, Integrated Mathematics, Physics Unit 1 and 2, Pure Mathematics Unit 1 and 2 and Spanish Unit 1. This is the third time a QC student has taken the award.

Just last year, Aadilah Ali achieved Grade one passes in 14 CAPE units and Grade two in one other.

By virture of Bhopaul’s performance, QC will receive the award for CAPE School of the Year 2019.

In addition to copping the top overall award, Bhopaul will also receive the RM Results-sponsored award for Most Outstanding Candidate in Mathematics and the top award for Natural Sciences.

Meanwhile, Kameika Robinson of The Queen’s High School in Jamaica, excelled in the field of Humanities and will receive the Most Outstanding Candidate Award, sponsored by Hodder Education.

Kameika achieved Grade 1 passes in Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies, History Unit 1 and 2, Law Unit 1 and 2, and Sociology Unit 1 and 2.

Students from Trinidad rounded out the top awards with achievements for Business Studies and Language Studies. Teddy-ann Quamina of Arima Central Secondary School will receive the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Business Studies award for achieving Grade 1 in a variety of business subjects, inclusive of Accounting Unit 1 and 2, Economics Unit 1 and 2, Entrepreneurship Unit 1 and 2 and Management of Business Unit 1 and 2. She also achieved Grade I in Caribbean Studies and Communication Studies.

Rayne Affonso of the St. Augustine Girls’ High School earned herself the Most Outstanding Candidate award for Language Studies with a mastery of modern languages. She achieved Grade I in Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies, French Unit 1 and 2, Literatures in English Unit 1 and 2 and Spanish Unit 1 and 2.

Outstanding students will be invited to Grenada, where they will receive their awards during the Regional Top Awards Ceremony on December 5, 2019.