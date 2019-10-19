Parties coming faster than hire car

Guyana is known for sporting. Since anybody miss is a sport. A man just got to sit down and hum a tune. De next thing somebody gone and bring music and ice. De friends gon get drinks. Dem don’t have to worry about food because a cart gon pull up wid couple case of beer.

Somebody gon rustle up a pot of cook up and is a party dat people gon talk about fuh days.

Dem boys notice a lot of party springing up. Of course, as de Christmas season approach, people accustom to parties. Is either a house party or a social, wheh people just sit down and eat and drink to soft music. Parties like dat don’t go too late. In short, dem don’t last long.

Just dis past couple weeks, dem boys notice nuff parties springing up. Just like how Paul Keens-Douglas seh “every party is a fete”, is dat wha happening.

Soulja Bai announce de date fuh elections and de next thing you know every Tom, Harry and he dog got a party. Dis is normal. People does wonder wheh all dem new politicians does deh whole year and why dem does only surface when is election time.

And is not like dem can carry dem resumé to get a job. Of course, Presidential Candidate would look nice pon any resumé. Dem boys think dat is wha happening. Wid oil coming nuff foreign companies gon be coming to Guyana. People gon apply to wuk wid dem companies and dem gon indicate dat dem was Presidential Candidate.

Before dis time, people use to form political party to collect money. Dem use to go about begging and telling people how dem want de money to pay fuh political advertisement and fuh rent equipment. When dem get de money is anodda thing.

People can do dat because nobody ain’t got to register a political party. More political parties gon surface just now. Dem got a dozen already trying to contest dis election.

Talk half and put on you dancing shoes fuh nuff parties.