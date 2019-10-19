Parika-Supenaam speedboat operators request implementation of turn-system

Three speedboat operators met with Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma, to seek approval for a place in the turn system for the Parika – Supenaam route.

The three operators, Mr. Roger Anderson, a captain and speedboat operator for the past 12 years; Mr. Curtley Charles, a captain and speedboat operator for the past 13 years; and Mr. Mark Smith who is also a boat captain for over three years now.

The men complained of suffering a loss of income because of non-application of the turn system. It was stated by the operators that they all have loans and even mortgages taken to facilitate the construction of their own boats.

It is therefore imperative that they be included in the system, they said.

According to the men, if they do not get a “special” to work, they are still required to pay mooring fee which is $5,000 a week, a watchman fee which amounts to $7,000 and a $5,000 cleaning fee for the boat.

They contended that they are losing financing on a daily basis.

According to MARAD’s General Manager, Ms. Claudette Rogers, “It is important that the operators receive a ‘no objections’ letter from the Association, before MARAD can give the operators the approval to be included in the system.”

During the discussions, Minister Sharma sought to iron out the issues raised by the Operators. Among the issues raised were to have a response from the respective Boat Associations on the petitioners’ application to be included in the Turn System.

The Operators said that they had written the Association almost four years ago and had not received a response to date.

Provisions were also discussed to have the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) take up the responsibility of approving boat owners to be a part of the Turn System.

MARAD representatives were asked to present on the stellings on a daily basis to observe the operations of the Boat Associations procedures. Furthermore, members of the Association with multiple boats are given priority in the turn system basically taking advantage of the system; therefore, it leaves little or no opportunity for nonmembers to get a turn to be given a space on the stelling. According to the gentlemen, this is unfair and it interferes with their livelihood on a day-to-day basis.

Minister Sharma said, “MARAD will be asked to conduct an assessment on the availability of space in the boat system to determine whether or not more boats can be added to the system.

Recommendations were also examined to have the badge system be reintroduced.