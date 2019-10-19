October 2019 Criminal session opens in Berbice … 69 in jail awaiting trial for murder

The 2019 October Criminal session of The Berbice High Court opened on Tuesday with much pomp and ceremony outside the Berbice High Court building on Esplanade Road, New Amsterdam.

Justice Brassington Reynolds, who is currently sitting in the Criminal Court in the Berbice High Court, presided over the opening session on Tuesday.

Justice Reynolds was accompanied by Justice Damone Young who is presiding over the civil court in Berbice and New Amsterdam Mayor, Winifred Haywood.

The judges and the mayor were accompanied by Divisional Commander of Police ‘B’ Division, Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus, assisted by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Singh.

A police contingent of 25 officiated in the march pass and parade, which was commanded by Assistant Superintendent Elton Davidson, with Chief Inspector Michael Newland, as the parade Inspector. The parade Sergeant was Sergeant Philbert Wilburg . There were 22 other ranks.

The ranks who were accompanied by a police military band, performed with the usual pomp and ceremony as they gave an impressive display.

The police contingent had earlier marched off from B Division Headquarters at Coburg Street and Strand before proceeding along Strand New Amsterdam in front of the High Court where the parade was held.

Accompanying the parade were Traffic Officer Deputy Superintendent Timothy Williams, Chief Inspector Bernard Brown and Woman Inspector Grace Bristol.

When the session was called to order Justice Reynolds spoke to the jurors present.

He told them that Jury service is very important. He thanked those in attendance for coming out and outlined to them some of their roles and responsibilities as jurors. He also outlined to them some implications and consequences of not turning up for jury service.

A total of 69 persons are in jail awaiting trial including an astonishing 65 for murder, 1 for attempted murder, 2 for sexual penetration and I for touching in a sexual way.

All want early trials. Fourteen are preparing to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Justice Reynolds inspecting the guard of honour in company of Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus, Assistant Superintendents Davidson and Federicks.

Justice Reynolds is accompanied by Justice Young, Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus, Assistant Superintendent Singh and Mayor Her Worship Winifred Haywood.

The Police Guard of honour led by Assistant Superintendent Elton Davidson and Chief Inspector Michael Newland.