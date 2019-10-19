No gunshots heard where soldier’s body found – residents

Police sources have ruled out connecting the dead soldier found in Tucville, Georgetown to a recent attempted robbery in which a prominent miner was killed. They say that the soldier was shot and killed in Tucville.

However, residents close to the area where the body was found seem to cast doubt on this possibility.

Miner Deon Stoll, 44, is now dead and two others injured after a botched robbery attempt at El Dorado Trading, which is located in Da Silva Street, Newtown, Georgetown on Monday last.

Not long after the botched robbery, the body of a serving soldier, 18-year-old Olijah Chesney, of 562, D Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was discovered at a location in the Tucville community.

Many sections of the media had linked the dead soldier to the robbery incident, but police in a release some time later, ruled out his involvement. The police said that his death was linked to another incident that involved an argument over ownership of a motorcycle.

Yesterday, a reporter visited the Tucville Community yesterday and chatted with residents who are located close to the area where the dead soldier was discovered. Persons in various parts of Tucville were also consulted and not one person recalled overhearing any gunshots around that time to suggest the soldier was killed at that location.

One group of young men by the roadside was adamant that they would have heard gunshots if the man was shot in the area because it is always very busy.

One man, who directed the reporter in the direction where the body was discovered, noted that it appeared as if the body was shot elsewhere and taken to the location. He noted that incidents like shootings will not be missed in the busy location.

Sources at the El Dorado Trading, 63 Da Silva Street, Newtown, had informed that the bandits had apparently trailed the miner, Deon Stoll, 44 of Barima Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown. He was in the company of Clayton Powley, 43, of 326 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen.

They had conducted business on Sheriff Street, Georgetown for which they had collected a large quantity of cash. They were travelling in motorcar PPP 7227 and soon after drove to the Kitty, Georgetown establishment.

Video footage provided, revealed the miner and his associate parking in front of the business and a white Premio car that was travelling directly behind them pulling up on the other side of the road.

In what unfolded and can be described as ‘movie style’, two masked men exited the car. One of them entered the car from the driver side, reportedly holding Powley at knifepoint. The other man with handgun entered the car from the passenger’s side firing gunshots as he did so.

The miner, Stoll, whipped out his firearm and returned fire. The video footage revealed the bandit being hit and falling to the ground. As he got up, he was hit a second time by the unrelenting miner. He barely made it to the getaway car that had started to drive away, and managed somehow to haul himself inside before it disappeared off screen.

As revealed by the footage, the miner then clutched his abdomen from which blood was spewing and thereafter slumped to the ground. It is said he was shot in the right side pelvic area.

Caught also in the crossfire was an employee of El Dorado Trading, Rory Deegs, who is said to be a security guard at the establishment. He had reportedly opened the gate at the establishment to investigate when the miner in apparent panic mode fired two shots, hitting him on the upper left hand and the neck.

The miner succumbed to a gunshot wound at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The bandits did not get to steal anything from the miner, according to sources. It is reported that cash, raw gold and a firearm belong to the miner were turned over to the miner’s relatives when they arrived at the GPHC.