GTT National Indoor hockey C/Ship Quarterfinal matches bully off today

The curtains will fall on the 2019 edition of the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue tomorrow evening while quarterfinal action in the Men’s Second Division is scheduled to hit off today at the same venue.

GCC Spartans get behind the ball to defend a penalty corner which is being lined up by Old Fort’s, Minsodia Culpepper.

Hikers Cadets’ Devin Munroe (attack) had a Penalty Stroke well saved by Michael Hing of Bounty GCC during their clash last night, Hikers won 4-2.

Last night, Abosaide Cadogan continued her superb goal scoring form with a brace as GBTI GCC Spartans disposed of YMCA Old Fort Young Bloodz 3-0. Haley Carpenter added the third goal for the youthful Spartans team that has a good chance of lifting the Women’s First Division trophy when the tournament concludes tomorrow.
In the first match of the night, Bounty GCC The Sequel thumped Saints Silencers 5-1. Dwayne Scott banged in a hat-trick while Shaquille Leung netted twice in another convincing victory for the GCC. Robert Fernandes found the back of the nets to register the consolation for the Silencers in that Men’s Second Division clash.
Hikers Cadets also posted a win in the Men’s Second Division at the expense of Bounty GCC Pitbulls. Brian Asregado scored two goals while Jason Clarke and Devin Munroe scored one goal each. Samuel Woodroffe and John Phang scored one each for the GCC Pitbulls.
GCC The Vintage looked in prime form as they seek to defend their Veterans’ Over-35 title; steamrolling Antonio’s Hickers 10-3. The GTT National Indoor Hockey Championship will serve as a good warm up for the local clubs heading into the Diamond Mineral Water International Festival slated to get underway next month at the same venue.

