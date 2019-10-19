GT Beer Keep-Your-5-Alive Def. champs Sparta Boss starts on a positive note

The 7th Annual GT Beer Keep-Your-5-Alive Futsal Football tournament kicked off at the National Gymnasium on Thursday night with nine matches with nine more scheduled for tonight at the same venue.

Defending champions Sparta Boss came up with the biggest win of the night in the feature showdown, trouncing Charlotte Street, 5-1.

Following are the complete results of the night:

Game-1: Upsetters-1 vs Bad-a-Yard-2 – Bad-a-Yard scorers, Michael Campbell-3rd. Jermaine Tinch-9th. Upsetters scorer, Orlando Ricketts-10th.

Game-2: Leopold St-0 vs Avocado Ballers-1 – Jamal Adams-11th.

Game-3: Back Circle-0 vs North East La Penitence-0 –

Game-4: LA Ballers-0 vs Showstoppers-2 – Dexroy Adams-9th, Marvin Josiah-13th.

Game-5: BV-1 vs Stabroek Ballers-0 – Delroy Dean-11th.

Game-6: Tiger Bay-3 vs Melanie-B-0 – Orin Moore-5th and 11th, Keoma Gravesande-14th.

Game-7: Broad St-1 vs Bent St-2 – Bent scorers Adrian Aaron-14 seconds, William Europe-11th. Broad scorer, Carl Griffith-15th.

Game-8: Alexander Village-3 vs Ol Skool Ballers-0 – David George-3rd, 6th and 13th.

Game-9: Sparta Boss-5 vs Charlotte St-1 – Sparta scorers, Deon Alfred-(2), Ryan Hackett-(1), Kelsey Benjamin-(1), Dennis Edwards(1). Charlotte scorer, Mikel Brandt-(1).