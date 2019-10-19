GSCL/Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup III Warm up matches on tomorrow

The annual Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup (PMT20 Cup) is under two weeks away and teams are fine tuning their preparations ahead of the marquee tournament with a series of warm up matches.

Tomorrow, teams will take to the field to access their form ahead of the November 1-3 showpiece. At the Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO) Ground, Success Masters will take on arch rivals HS Masters from 10:00h while at the same time Regal Masters will battle Fisherman Masters at the GNIC Sports Club ground.

At 13:00hrs, Wellman Masters will suit up for their showdown with Regal Masters also at the GNIC ground. Regal Masters are the two-time defending champions in the Over-45 category.

The match of the day will take place at the Queens College (QC) ground from 10:00hrs between reigning two-time All-Star champions, Speed Boat and Regal All-Stars. In addition to intensity on the field, the organisers of the PMT20 Cup 3, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL) will be conducting the tournament’s draw at 14:00hrs which will determine the zones for the respective categories on match days.

In all, there are three categories of competition; All-Stars comprising players of any age, Masters-featuring players that are Over-45 years old and Legends which will see players 50-Years and older competing.

Teams from Canada, New York, Orlando, South Florida and Guyana will be competing this year for more than G$2M in cash and other incentives at venues across Georgetown. The finals of the three categories will take place on Sunday November 3 at Everest Cricket Club.