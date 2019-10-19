Latest update October 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

GSCL/Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup III Warm up matches on tomorrow

Oct 19, 2019 Sports 0

The annual Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup (PMT20 Cup) is under two weeks away and teams are fine tuning their preparations ahead of the marquee tournament with a series of warm up matches.

Sewchand Budhu has been a prolific batsman this season.

Eon Abel – Eon Abel will be looking for more success with the bat.

Tomorrow, teams will take to the field to access their form ahead of the November 1-3 showpiece. At the Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO) Ground, Success Masters will take on arch rivals HS Masters from 10:00h while at the same time Regal Masters will battle Fisherman Masters at the GNIC Sports Club ground.
At 13:00hrs, Wellman Masters will suit up for their showdown with Regal Masters also at the GNIC ground. Regal Masters are the two-time defending champions in the Over-45 category.
The match of the day will take place at the Queens College (QC) ground from 10:00hrs between reigning two-time All-Star champions, Speed Boat and Regal All-Stars. In addition to intensity on the field, the organisers of the PMT20 Cup 3, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL) will be conducting the tournament’s draw at 14:00hrs which will determine the zones for the respective categories on match days.
In all, there are three categories of competition; All-Stars comprising players of any age, Masters-featuring players that are Over-45 years old and Legends which will see players 50-Years and older competing.
Teams from Canada, New York, Orlando, South Florida and Guyana will be competing this year for more than G$2M in cash and other incentives at venues across Georgetown. The finals of the three categories will take place on Sunday November 3 at Everest Cricket Club.

