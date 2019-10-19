Latest update October 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GRDB encourages use of rice-based products to decrease imports

Oct 19, 2019 News 0

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) recently embarked on a recent venture to promote local rice based products in a bid to decreased expenses incurred in imports.

General Manager of GRDB, Nizam Hassan examines some of the products with Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Hon. Valerie Adams-Yearwood

At a recent forum, the GRDB in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, met with stakeholders from the baker’s fraternity to educate them on the various opportunities that the gluten-free rice flour has to offer.
With a power point presentation, Research Assistant of GRDB, Gangadai Dindayal, explained that their board is presently urging the use of value added rice-based products to increase local product diversification, which she said makes room for nutritional fortification.
This, she added, will also add value for farmers and millers and enhancing, thus promoting marketability.
General Manager of GRDB, Nizam Hassan, in his presentation noted that said the Board has spent several years on production oriented research, which he indicated have been seeing much success.
He said that over the years there have been doing research on downstream processing and value addition for rice, citing that this is an area deemed very important and necessary for further development of the rice industry,
Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Valerie Adams-Yearwood, applauded the initiative. She said that it will foster the promotion of value-added rice-based products. She added that the venture will not only increase Guyana’s local product diversification but also allows for nutritional fortification.
She said that the re-introduction of rice flour on the local market will see a decrease in the import of wheat flour, thus reducing expenses incurred in importing wheat flour and by products.
At the initiative, stakeholders sampled items prepared with blended rice floor as they examined other products on display that promoted healthier and affordable life styles.

More in this category

Sports

GTT National Indoor hockey C/Ship Quarterfinal matches bully off today

GTT National Indoor hockey C/Ship Quarterfinal matches bully off

Oct 19, 2019

The curtains will fall on the 2019 edition of the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue tomorrow evening while quarterfinal action in...
Read More
GT Beer Keep-Your-5-Alive Def. champs Sparta Boss starts on a positive note

GT Beer Keep-Your-5-Alive Def. champs Sparta Boss...

Oct 19, 2019

Unavailability of grounds, a worry – President Singh ECCB’s / Elizabeth Style 40-over continues tomorrow

Unavailability of grounds, a worry – President...

Oct 19, 2019

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 6 Semifinal line up to be confirmed today

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 6...

Oct 19, 2019

GSCL/Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup III Warm up matches on tomorrow

GSCL/Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup III Warm...

Oct 19, 2019

Minister of Infrastructure Domino & PM’s Tapeball set for next weekend

Minister of Infrastructure Domino & PM’s...

Oct 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • THIRD FORCES HAVE FAILED

    Small political parties are ineffectual within our political system. The record of small political parties, prior to the... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019