Govt welcomes TT decision to remove restrictions from peppers and pineapples

The Government of Guyana along with farmers have welcomed the step made by Trinidad and Tobago to remove restrictions from peppers and pineapples.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notified the public about the steps taken by Trinidad to make the necessary amendments.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Plant Protection Office (NPPO) of Trinidad and Tobago has officially informed the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) of the amendments.

This comes one month after a meeting was held with technical officials at the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Foreign Secretary within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, also told reporters at a recent press conference the he met with Trinidadian officials on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly to further discuss barriers to trade between the two states.

However, there are still no updates in relation to the trade of honey and the ban on raw and cooked poultry products from Guyana.