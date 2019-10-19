Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 6 Semifinal line up to be confirmed today

The semifinal lineup for the 4th edition of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League sponsored by USA based Guyanese Ralph Green will be confirmed today following the finale set of group matches at the Guyana Football Federation, National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Twelve teams are contesting the competition but only four, the top two from Groups A and B will continue the quest to be crowned 2019 champions but must first be victorious at next Saturday’s semis.

Defending champions Timehri Panthers and new comers Vurlon Mills Academy are through from Group A with Mills Academy still to play their final match today; they are leading the group with a perfect four out of four and can make it five today.

Riddim Squad is at the helm of Group B and are assured of a place in the final four having completed their five matches, winning three and drawing two and are still undefeated. Agricola Red Triangle at the moment is in second place on nine points but can be overtaken for the second place in Group B.

In with a chance to sneak in is Kuru Kururu Warriors which has seven points and a final match today against Swan Football Club, their immediate neighbours on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Swan secured their first win of the league last week Saturday and would be keen to end the competition on a high but will find that the Warriors with two wins a loss and a draw will be going all out for their third win which will see them clinching a final four spot ahead Agricola.

Following are today’s fixtures:

Day 6 – Saturday October 19, 2019

Mt. Team Team Time Venue Gr.

27. Eagles FC Vurlon Mills Academy 09:00hrs GFF NTC A

28. Diamond United Fruta Conquerors 09:00hrs “ “ A

29. Swan Kuru Kururu Warriors 09:30hrs “ “ B

30. Grove Hi Tech Friendship All Stars 09:30hrs “ “ B