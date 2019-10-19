Latest update October 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 6 Semifinal line up to be confirmed today

Oct 19, 2019 Sports 0

The semifinal lineup for the 4th edition of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League sponsored by USA based Guyanese Ralph Green will be confirmed today following the finale set of group matches at the Guyana Football Federation, National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Action between Fruta Conquerors and Samatta Point/Kaneville last week Saturday.

Twelve teams are contesting the competition but only four, the top two from Groups A and B will continue the quest to be crowned 2019 champions but must first be victorious at next Saturday’s semis.
Defending champions Timehri Panthers and new comers Vurlon Mills Academy are through from Group A with Mills Academy still to play their final match today; they are leading the group with a perfect four out of four and can make it five today.
Riddim Squad is at the helm of Group B and are assured of a place in the final four having completed their five matches, winning three and drawing two and are still undefeated. Agricola Red Triangle at the moment is in second place on nine points but can be overtaken for the second place in Group B.
In with a chance to sneak in is Kuru Kururu Warriors which has seven points and a final match today against Swan Football Club, their immediate neighbours on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.
Swan secured their first win of the league last week Saturday and would be keen to end the competition on a high but will find that the Warriors with two wins a loss and a draw will be going all out for their third win which will see them clinching a final four spot ahead Agricola.
Following are today’s fixtures:
Day 6 – Saturday October 19, 2019
Mt. Team Team Time Venue Gr.
27. Eagles FC Vurlon Mills Academy 09:00hrs GFF NTC A
28. Diamond United Fruta Conquerors 09:00hrs “ “ A
29. Swan Kuru Kururu Warriors 09:30hrs “ “ B
30. Grove Hi Tech Friendship All Stars 09:30hrs “ “ B

 

More in this category

Sports

GTT National Indoor hockey C/Ship Quarterfinal matches bully off today

GTT National Indoor hockey C/Ship Quarterfinal matches bully off

Oct 19, 2019

The curtains will fall on the 2019 edition of the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue tomorrow evening while quarterfinal action in...
Read More
GT Beer Keep-Your-5-Alive Def. champs Sparta Boss starts on a positive note

GT Beer Keep-Your-5-Alive Def. champs Sparta Boss...

Oct 19, 2019

Unavailability of grounds, a worry – President Singh ECCB’s / Elizabeth Style 40-over continues tomorrow

Unavailability of grounds, a worry – President...

Oct 19, 2019

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 6 Semifinal line up to be confirmed today

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 6...

Oct 19, 2019

GSCL/Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup III Warm up matches on tomorrow

GSCL/Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup III Warm...

Oct 19, 2019

Minister of Infrastructure Domino & PM’s Tapeball set for next weekend

Minister of Infrastructure Domino & PM’s...

Oct 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • THIRD FORCES HAVE FAILED

    Small political parties are ineffectual within our political system. The record of small political parties, prior to the... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019