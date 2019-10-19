Four arrested for unlicensed gun found in car

Latest update October 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

The police have detained four individuals who were found with an unlicensed firearm in a motor vehicle yesterday on Princes Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

The firearm and the ammunition that was discovered in the motor vehicle

Ranks who were on mobile patrol received information and under the command of a corporal, they apprehended the motorcar which was occupied by four persons.
Kaieteur News understands that when the vehicle was intercepted, a search was conducted by one of the police officers and an unlicensed .380 pistol with six live matching rounds was found concealed.
The four individuals were then arrested and taken into custody. They are currently assisting with the investigation.

 

