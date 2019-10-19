Cops warned about mishandling vehicles

While commissioning a new marine fire vessel on Thursday, Minister of Public security, Khemraj Ramjattan called on policemen to make proper use of state-owned vehicles.

He said that he didn’t want to be too critical of the Guyana police Force (GPF), but it is quite noticeable that a number of ranks do not care for the state-owned police vehicles.

Ramjattan added that ranks can be seen “manhandling” and “misoperating” the automobiles given to them to serve Guyana.

This has been Ramjattan’s desperate cry for some time now.

A concerned and disgusted citizen told Kaieteur News yesterday, that one day he noticed a police vehicle being driven in a reckless manner through a street filled with potholes.

He recounted that he became so annoyed that he stopped the police vehicle and asked the ranks if they were the owner of the vehicle.

According to him, the ranks could not give him an answer to his question.

He then reminded the policemen in a “not decent manner”, that the rightful owners of the vehicle are Guyanese.

He told reporters that to his understanding, state-owned properties are funded by taxpayers’ dollars and Guyanese deserve the right to have a say in how these properties are being used.

Recently, at a rolling out ceremony of vehicles given to the GPF, hosted at the Tactical Service Unit (TSU) back in December 2017, Ramjattan said that “these vehicles are going to give us use for many years ahead, but please take care of them!”

He went on to state, “Too many times, I notice even senior ranks crashing and some even dying as result of bad driving.”

He also warned that Standard operating procedures will be put in place, and if any rank or police is found “driving badly” causing damage to the vehicles that rank will be charged.

Ramjattan then pleaded with the Police ranks to adhere to these procedures, which will improve their service to Guyana.

The Minister said, “Whenever you notice bad driving on the part of your colleagues, talk to him; tell him to stop it! This is the property of the people, you are the agents of the people; properly make use of their property for the purpose of service and protection.”

Not long after, it was reported that one of the newly commissioned vehicles crashed into a motorcar on the Canje Public Road, East Berbice Corentyne (EBC).

According to the report, the police jeep was moving at a fast rate, overtook another vehicle and crashed into the motorcar.

In a recent interview with Kaieteur Radio, the Minister stated that he had to put a halt to the rule which was implemented, to have officers charged or pay for the damages to vehicles caused by mishandling.

He explained that the reason is that police officers depend on a low-income salary.

According to concerned citizens, police ranks can still be seen mishandling state property by driving in a reckless manner.

On Monday, Guyana was left dumbfounded by a fatal accident which occurred at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) which involved a police car and a private motorcar. The accident claimed the lives of five persons.