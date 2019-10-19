Anna Region Girl to receive CXC regional awards for outstanding CSEC performance – two Queen’s College students to also receive awards

Guyana’s Riana Toney of the Anna Regina Secondary School has been named the winner of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC’)s Regional Top Award for 2019 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

The announcement was made at a meeting of the Sub-Committee of the School Examinations Committee (SUBSEC) held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the CXC Headquarters in Barbados.

Toney won the Overall Outstanding Achievement award with 19 subjects which translated to Grade one passes in Agricultural Science SA, Biology, Caribbean History, Chemistry, English A, English B, Geography, Information Technology, Integrated Science, Mathematics, Office Administration, Physics, Principles of Business, Religious Education, Social Studies, Spanish, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Physical Education and Sport, and Human and Social Biology.

Toney also scooped the top award for Humanities and has therefore paved the way for her school to receive the award for CSEC School of the Year 2019.

Queen’s College (QC) Samuel Haynes won the award for Most Outstanding Candidate in the Sciences with 18 subjects. He secured Grade one passes in Agricultural Science DA, Biology, Caribbean History, Chemistry, Economics, English A, English B, Geography, Information Technology, Integrated Science, Mathematics, Physics, Social Studies, Spanish, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Physical Education and Sport, Human and Social Biology, Additional Mathematics.

Another QC student, Brianna Gopie, has won the award for Most Outstanding Candidate for Business Education with 16 subjects. Gopie achieved Grade one passes in Economics, English A, English B, Geography, Information Technology, Integrated Science, Office Administration, Physics, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Social Studies, Spanish, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Physical Education and Sport, Additional Mathematics, and Food, Nutrition and Health.

This year saw the introduction of the Professor Wilma Bailey Award for Outstanding Performance in CSEC Geography, in honour of the late Wilma Bailey. Professor Bailey was a former CXC Chief Examiner for over two decades, with a special passion for Geography. Amanda Williams from Trinidad and Tobago is the inaugural winner.

The Best Short Story award was won by Zachary Brown of ASJA Boys’ College, Trinidad and Tobago.

Students from Trinidad and Tobago also scooped the top Visual Arts Awards. Renée Blanc of St. Joseph’s Convent, won the Best 2-Dimensional Visual Arts Award and Faith Barnett of Bishop Anstey High School, received the Best 3-Dimensional Visual Arts Award.

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) award for the top performer in Principles of Accounts was won by Rhea-Simone Lawrence of St. Andrew High School for Girls, Jamaica.

Angie Matute of the Edward P. Yorke High School in Belize won the award for Outstanding Performance in Technical and Vocational studies, achieving Grade one passes in Agricultural Science SA, Information Technology, Textiles, Clothing and Fashion, Food, Nutrition and Health, Family and Resource Management, and Technical Drawing.

She also achieved Grade I in English A, Mathematics, Physical Education and Sport, and Spanish, Grade II in Chemistry, Human and Social Biology, Office Administration and Social Studies and Grade III in Physics and Visual Arts.

Erian Scott of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School in Anguilla won the award for Most Outstanding Female Performer in the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence. Scott achieved grades of Master in English, Mathematics and Social Studies, a grade of Competent in Integrated Science and Grade I in Technical Drawing.

Her counterpart Most Outstanding Male Performer, Arje Rey, of the Washington Archibald High School in St. Kitts and Nevis, achieved grades of Master in English and Mathematics, a Grade one in Information Technology and Grade three in Economics and Office Administration.

Outstanding students will be invited to Grenada, where they will receive their awards during the Regional Top Awards Ceremony on December 5, 2019.