WIFBSC Championships T&T Lennox Braithwaite lands full sponsorship from Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc.

The Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) having made a call to corporate Guyana last week for more support towards Guyana’s riflemen participation at this year’s edition of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council, Individual, Long and Short Range championships in Trinidad and Tobago, Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. (SI&CI) located at Durban Backlands, has answered that call.

Aviation Security Director of SI&CI, Denzel Hopkinson handed over a cheque to Braithwaite for full sponsorship towards his participation in the Twin Island Republic from October 21-26. Hopkinson, commenting on their continued support for Braithwaite stated that the leading local and Caribbean marksman is part of the SI&CI sporting family and due to his commitment and results in the sport; they had no hesitation in backing him once again.

He also said that his company has a rich history of supporting other sports persons including Steven Nobrega of Go Kart and Motor Cross Riding fame.

“We at SI&CI no doubt are proud to once again support Mr. Braithwaite in his quest to once again conqueror his counterparts in the Caribbean later this month in T&T. we know his ability in the sport of rifle shooting and he recent exploits in England where he Captained the West Indies team at the NRA 150th Imperial Meeting and also did well in the individual competition where he reached top 100 of Queens Final.”

The young Hopkinson whose father, Harold aka ‘Top Gun’ has been blazing the trail as a hand gun shooter locally, regionally and internationally, noted that his company is backing Braithwaite and the Guyana team to once again maintain the high standards of winning in the Twin Island Republic, this year.

Braithwaite in response expressed gratitude to Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. for their unwavering support to rifle shooting and in particular to him.

“For a number of years now, I’ve been receiving regular sponsorship and part sponsorship from SI&CI. The record will show that for the last eight years my shooting has lifted to international standards and I’ve been consistent. This I would say is due to a reliable sponsor which takes away that additional mental pressure to go out procuring sponsorship.”

Braithwaite and the Guyana team are expected to leave on Sunday for Trinidad.