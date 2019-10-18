West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce to host T10 and Fun Day on Sunday

The West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce (WBCIC) will be staging a one day Chamber Cup 10/10 cricket competition and Fun Day competition this Sunday at the Cotton Tree Die Hard Ground, West Berbice.

The tournament will be contested among six teams namely, Cotton Tree Die Hard, Blairmont Cricket Club, Young Warriors Cricket Club, D’ Edward Cricket Club, Achievers Cricket Club and Police Spots Club.

Trophies, cash incentives and other prizes will be presented to the top teams and outstanding individual players. First ball is expected to be bowled at 09:00hrs. Admission is free and persons will be given special gate prizes while children will be receiving lots of goodies.

The WBCIC is delighted to be a part of this initiative since it represents investment in youths and the future. The Chamber welcomes the undertaking and urged residents to come out and support the activity.

They have committed to continued support and development of the communities within their purview. Among some of the sponsors on board are Heineken, Bacardi and Trophy Stall. (Samuel Whyte)