Latest update October 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

St. Gabriel’s Primary register 46-run victory over Stella Maris

Oct 18, 2019 Sports 0

St. Gabriel’s Primary defeated Stella Maris by 46 runs when the Georgetown leg of the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket West Indies Kiddy Cricket competition continued yesterday at Thirst Park.

Destiny Morris had a fine all-round performance

Kaymally Lacan

Jeremiah Forde

St. Gabriel’s Primary batted first and mustered 101-6 from their allocation of 14 overs. Openers Leon Johnson and Antwan Rodrigues put on 34 for the opening stand before Kaymally Lacan removed Johnson for 11 which contained one four and one six, and Oshaun Edwards (00) to apply the brakes on the scoring.
St. Gabriel’s Primary then lost a few quick wickets including that of Rodrigues who struck four fours in a top score of 17 and Destiny Morris for eight. But Jeremiah Ford propped up the total with 14 not out which contained one four and one six as Lacan finished with 2-4, while Kaymayra Lacan and Hartley Price had one each.
In reply, Stella Maris found the going tough, loosing openers Tyler Alexander and Meshach Forde, both without scoring. They never recovered and were restricted for 55-9 in 14 overs. Alex Mahacia top scored with seven; Destiny Morris picked up 2-1; Kevin Washington, Jaleesa Grillis, Teron Forase and Rodrigues had one each.
According to the competition regulations, each team shall comprise of 14 players and each player shall bowl one over. If a team is bowled out within the 14 overs, they shall bat a second time until the overs are completed; however 10 runs shall be deducted from the total each time a team is bowled out. 10 runs shall be added to the batting side’s total if they bat their full quota of 14 overs without being bowled out.

More in this category

Sports

GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship GCC team take last night’s honours

GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship GCC team take last night’s

Oct 18, 2019

Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) were on top of their game last night when the 2019 GTT National Indoor Hockey Championship continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH). In the Women’s First...
Read More
West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce to host T10 and Fun Day on Sunday

West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce to...

Oct 18, 2019

St. Gabriel’s Primary register 46-run victory over Stella Maris

St. Gabriel’s Primary register 46-run victory...

Oct 18, 2019

BCB/RHTY&SC/GBTI Inter Sec. School Tourney Rampersaud leads J.C Chandisingh to championship trophy

BCB/RHTY&SC/GBTI Inter Sec. School Tourney...

Oct 18, 2019

Narine rides off with sponsorship deal from Dental Surgeon, Dr. Dhanraj Budhai

Narine rides off with sponsorship deal from...

Oct 18, 2019

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League Lower Corentyne’s Smith (6-41) destroys star-studded Georgetown batting

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League...

Oct 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019