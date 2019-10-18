St. Gabriel’s Primary register 46-run victory over Stella Maris

St. Gabriel’s Primary defeated Stella Maris by 46 runs when the Georgetown leg of the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket West Indies Kiddy Cricket competition continued yesterday at Thirst Park.

St. Gabriel’s Primary batted first and mustered 101-6 from their allocation of 14 overs. Openers Leon Johnson and Antwan Rodrigues put on 34 for the opening stand before Kaymally Lacan removed Johnson for 11 which contained one four and one six, and Oshaun Edwards (00) to apply the brakes on the scoring.

St. Gabriel’s Primary then lost a few quick wickets including that of Rodrigues who struck four fours in a top score of 17 and Destiny Morris for eight. But Jeremiah Ford propped up the total with 14 not out which contained one four and one six as Lacan finished with 2-4, while Kaymayra Lacan and Hartley Price had one each.

In reply, Stella Maris found the going tough, loosing openers Tyler Alexander and Meshach Forde, both without scoring. They never recovered and were restricted for 55-9 in 14 overs. Alex Mahacia top scored with seven; Destiny Morris picked up 2-1; Kevin Washington, Jaleesa Grillis, Teron Forase and Rodrigues had one each.

According to the competition regulations, each team shall comprise of 14 players and each player shall bowl one over. If a team is bowled out within the 14 overs, they shall bat a second time until the overs are completed; however 10 runs shall be deducted from the total each time a team is bowled out. 10 runs shall be added to the batting side’s total if they bat their full quota of 14 overs without being bowled out.