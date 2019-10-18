Breakthrough in gold miner/bandits shootout… Doctor among several suspects in custody

Police believe that they are close to nailing the mastermind and gang that engineered Monday’s shootout in Da Silva Street, Newtown, which left a prominent gold miner dead.

Reportedly in custody is a doctor and the driver of the getaway car.

The doctor is suspected to have treated a wounded bandit and not reported it in accordance to the law.

The police have also seized the getaway car which was abandoned at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara on Wednesday evening.

According to well-place sources, the plan to rob Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll, 44, was in the making for some time now.

It involved several persons and included at least two brothers from a city’s auto business place.

A number of them are in custody.

On Monday morning, Stoll and bodyguard/driver, Clayton Powley, were trailed to a branch of El Dorado Trading, a gold dealing company, located on Da Silva Street.

Security footage showed a car, almost bumper-to-bumper, behind Stoll’s vehicle.

As soon as the businessman’s car turned into the parking area of the gold dealer, the car behind stopped and two men jumped out.

They were masked.

One man ran to the driver side and wrenched open the door of Stoll’s car while the other raced to the passenger side and attempted to enter.

However, it appeared that Stoll on seeing the masked man, drew his handgun and there began a shootout.

Hit by a bullet to the abdomen, Stoll emerged from the car and fired off several shots at the bandit who confronted him.

From the videos, the gunman was hit twice and he stumbled and back-peddled, before abandoning what seemed to be a robbery attempt gone bad.

On the driver’s side, Powley, wrestled with the masked man who confronted him. He too abandoned the effort.

The driver was shot too.

Also shot by mistake by the wounded businessman was Rory Deegs, a security guard at El Dorado, who opened the gate.

It is believed that Stoll, hazy with the pain from his gunshot, shot at the guard through the windscreen of his car.

Three young men in the neighbourhood who raced to the scene to investigate, were seen fleeing after Stoll, apparently in pain, shot at them.

It is believed that the bandits were after raw gold that Stoll had in his possession and it appears that they were tracking him for some time.

The three injured men were taken to the hospital where Stoll passed away.

Hours after the shooting, residents discovered the body of Olijah Chesney, 18, in Tucville, located a few miles from Newtown.

He was shot to his chest. While initially suspected to be the shot bandit, the police said they have ruled out his involvement with that attempted robbery.

Stoll is a prominent business in the city who has business interests at Charity, in Region Two and one of the biggest hotels in Region 1.

He employs dozens of workers in his gold mining and other operations.

Stoll was described as a prominent businessman whose death has created ripple effects in the gold sector.

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association has called on members to step up security in a week and a half where more than a dozen persons lost their lives from piracy, accidents and robbery/murder.