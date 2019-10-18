Latest update October 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Breakthrough in gold miner/bandits shootout… Doctor among several suspects in custody

Oct 18, 2019 News 0

Police believe that they are close to nailing the mastermind and gang that engineered Monday’s shootout in Da Silva Street, Newtown, which left a prominent gold miner dead.

The seized car with a suspected bullet hole that was abandoned

Died: Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll

Reportedly in custody is a doctor and the driver of the getaway car.
The doctor is suspected to have treated a wounded bandit and not reported it in accordance to the law.
The police have also seized the getaway car which was abandoned at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara on Wednesday evening.
According to well-place sources, the plan to rob Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll, 44, was in the making for some time now.
It involved several persons and included at least two brothers from a city’s auto business place.
A number of them are in custody.
On Monday morning, Stoll and bodyguard/driver, Clayton Powley, were trailed to a branch of El Dorado Trading, a gold dealing company, located on Da Silva Street.

Stilled security footage of the attack and gunplay on Monday

Security footage showed a car, almost bumper-to-bumper, behind Stoll’s vehicle.
As soon as the businessman’s car turned into the parking area of the gold dealer, the car behind stopped and two men jumped out.
They were masked.
One man ran to the driver side and wrenched open the door of Stoll’s car while the other raced to the passenger side and attempted to enter.
However, it appeared that Stoll on seeing the masked man, drew his handgun and there began a shootout.
Hit by a bullet to the abdomen, Stoll emerged from the car and fired off several shots at the bandit who confronted him.
From the videos, the gunman was hit twice and he stumbled and back-peddled, before abandoning what seemed to be a robbery attempt gone bad.
On the driver’s side, Powley, wrestled with the masked man who confronted him. He too abandoned the effort.
The driver was shot too.
Also shot by mistake by the wounded businessman was Rory Deegs, a security guard at El Dorado, who opened the gate.
It is believed that Stoll, hazy with the pain from his gunshot, shot at the guard through the windscreen of his car.
Three young men in the neighbourhood who raced to the scene to investigate, were seen fleeing after Stoll, apparently in pain, shot at them.
It is believed that the bandits were after raw gold that Stoll had in his possession and it appears that they were tracking him for some time.
The three injured men were taken to the hospital where Stoll passed away.
Hours after the shooting, residents discovered the body of Olijah Chesney, 18, in Tucville, located a few miles from Newtown.
He was shot to his chest. While initially suspected to be the shot bandit, the police said they have ruled out his involvement with that attempted robbery.
Stoll is a prominent business in the city who has business interests at Charity, in Region Two and one of the biggest hotels in Region 1.
He employs dozens of workers in his gold mining and other operations.
Stoll was described as a prominent businessman whose death has created ripple effects in the gold sector.
The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association has called on members to step up security in a week and a half where more than a dozen persons lost their lives from piracy, accidents and robbery/murder.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship GCC team take last night’s honours

GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship GCC team take last night’s

Oct 18, 2019

Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) were on top of their game last night when the 2019 GTT National Indoor Hockey Championship continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH). In the Women’s First...
Read More
West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce to host T10 and Fun Day on Sunday

West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce to...

Oct 18, 2019

St. Gabriel’s Primary register 46-run victory over Stella Maris

St. Gabriel’s Primary register 46-run victory...

Oct 18, 2019

BCB/RHTY&SC/GBTI Inter Sec. School Tourney Rampersaud leads J.C Chandisingh to championship trophy

BCB/RHTY&SC/GBTI Inter Sec. School Tourney...

Oct 18, 2019

Narine rides off with sponsorship deal from Dental Surgeon, Dr. Dhanraj Budhai

Narine rides off with sponsorship deal from...

Oct 18, 2019

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League Lower Corentyne’s Smith (6-41) destroys star-studded Georgetown batting

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League...

Oct 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019