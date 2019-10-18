Ramjattan asks firemen to care boat like their wives -$280M firefighting vessel commissioned

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, yesterday commissioned a “fully modernized fire boat” of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

He pleaded with the members of the GFS who will be responsible for the operation of the vessel to administer good care and maintenance.

His exact words were: “But please…this is an expensive piece of equipment, this is equipment that needs care like your wives.”

He also said that it is his desire for the vessel to serve the people of Guyana for a long time.

The vessel is said to cost some US$1.4M.

According to Chief Fire Officer, Marlon Gentle, it has not been an easy path in obtaining the newly constructed vessel.

He recounted that it has been part of the GFS’s plans for years to own a fire boat.

However, said Gentle, it was not until the 2016 budget that the “back burner Issue” of a fire boat was given the green light.

This, he implied, came after countless arguments about the importance of a marine fire vessel.

He highlighted that past fires including the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) waterfront fire and the Guyana Rice Board fires which occurred in the 1990s, were at the forefront of their argument.

Gentle said that had it not been for an intervention by marine vessels belonging to the Coast Guards of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the blaze would have caused the whole waterfront to disappear.

In addition, the Fire Chief said, Guyana is a country with exports and huge imports of major goods.

These goods have to be transported by boats and tugs, among other marine vessels.

This implies that the water fronts and wharfs of Georgetown and across the coast is a high traffic area.

According to the official, goods, containers, etc. are also stored in these wharves.

Gentle also explained that if a fire is to occur at these shipping yards and wharves, without a fire boat, the fire service will be at a disadvantage to minimize damages or save goods stored at the various sites.

The GFS also argued that in the modern world, fire boats are a prominent feature.

“There were late nights, I remembered, as we review the bids tendered to construct and supply the vessel,” said Gentle.

He said that the company, Angloco Limited, was chosen above two Brazilian companies, Chinese companies and a few others. This is because Angloco’s cost was 50% less than the other companies.

Gentle detailed that in order to construct the boat a study was conducted.

This study done was to have knowledge of the depth of the harbor located at Stabroek Market behind the Fire Service Headquarters.

The distance from the Demerara River Mouth to the wharf was also measured and the turbidity of the river was also noted.

After the studies were completed they were told that the vessel must be of an “aluminum hull type”.

The engine installed and the propellers used are to suit Guyana’s condition.

Gentle told the audience and reporters that the fire boat will not only be used to extinguish fires. It will be used to conduct rescue missions in Guyana’s waters and act as a marine ambulance vessel.

It will also supply large volumes of water to land-based firefighting units when needed.

The vessel also said to support environmental stability operations, including spills and chemical cleanups after chemical release incidents.

Seventeen persons were also trained to operate the highly specialized vessel and another batch is scheduled to begin training soon.