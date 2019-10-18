Latest update October 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pilot rescued after plane crashes

Oct 18, 2019 News 0

A pilot walked away almost unscathed yesterday after the small plane he was flying went down in Region 7.

The broken tail part of the plane.

By the skin of the teeth: A bloody but happy Captain Bernard Singh with two members of the search and rescue party

Safe is Captain Bernard Singh, 48, of Domestic Airways.
However, the Piper PA31 aircraft, registration 8R-HAI, was not so lucky evident by the severe damage it sustained.
According to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), it is investigating the crash.
From initial investigations, it was found that at 7:53am, the aircraft belonging to Captain Orlando Charles of Domestic Airways, and piloted by Captain Singh crashed after take-off from Aricheng, Region 7.
The aircraft was destined for Ekereku Top, in the same region.
“Air Traffic Services at Timehri has confirmed that an emergency locator signal was received from Search and Rescue Satellite Aided Tracking (SARSAT). The location was confirmed to be 2.71 Nautical Mile Northwest of Aricheng aerodrome with coordinates N06 16 18.00 W060 15 06.00. Search and Rescue Unit has been activated and ongoing,” the authority said in an initial statement.

The plane that was involved in the incident.

In the afternoon, there was good news.
“A Search and Rescue team comprising the GDF Special Forces and Air Navigation Services Personnel of the GCAA departed Timehri for Aricheng at 11:30am. A fixed aircraft and a helicopter were dispatched with the search and rescue team,” the authority disclosed.
“Capt. Bernard Singh was safely rescued and he only suffered minor injuries. He was able to walk with the search and rescue team to Aricheng airstrip in preparation for departure to Ogle. The rescue flight departed at 4:13pm and is estimated to arrive at Ogle at 5:10pm. The GCAA continues its investigation.”
Kaieteur News understands that the plane was shuttling fuel.

 

More in this category

Sports

GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship GCC team take last night’s honours

GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship GCC team take last night’s

Oct 18, 2019

Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) were on top of their game last night when the 2019 GTT National Indoor Hockey Championship continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH). In the Women’s First...
Read More
West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce to host T10 and Fun Day on Sunday

West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce to...

Oct 18, 2019

St. Gabriel’s Primary register 46-run victory over Stella Maris

St. Gabriel’s Primary register 46-run victory...

Oct 18, 2019

BCB/RHTY&SC/GBTI Inter Sec. School Tourney Rampersaud leads J.C Chandisingh to championship trophy

BCB/RHTY&SC/GBTI Inter Sec. School Tourney...

Oct 18, 2019

Narine rides off with sponsorship deal from Dental Surgeon, Dr. Dhanraj Budhai

Narine rides off with sponsorship deal from...

Oct 18, 2019

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League Lower Corentyne’s Smith (6-41) destroys star-studded Georgetown batting

CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League...

Oct 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019