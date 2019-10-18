Pilot rescued after plane crashes

A pilot walked away almost unscathed yesterday after the small plane he was flying went down in Region 7.

Safe is Captain Bernard Singh, 48, of Domestic Airways.

However, the Piper PA31 aircraft, registration 8R-HAI, was not so lucky evident by the severe damage it sustained.

According to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), it is investigating the crash.

From initial investigations, it was found that at 7:53am, the aircraft belonging to Captain Orlando Charles of Domestic Airways, and piloted by Captain Singh crashed after take-off from Aricheng, Region 7.

The aircraft was destined for Ekereku Top, in the same region.

“Air Traffic Services at Timehri has confirmed that an emergency locator signal was received from Search and Rescue Satellite Aided Tracking (SARSAT). The location was confirmed to be 2.71 Nautical Mile Northwest of Aricheng aerodrome with coordinates N06 16 18.00 W060 15 06.00. Search and Rescue Unit has been activated and ongoing,” the authority said in an initial statement.

In the afternoon, there was good news.

“A Search and Rescue team comprising the GDF Special Forces and Air Navigation Services Personnel of the GCAA departed Timehri for Aricheng at 11:30am. A fixed aircraft and a helicopter were dispatched with the search and rescue team,” the authority disclosed.

“Capt. Bernard Singh was safely rescued and he only suffered minor injuries. He was able to walk with the search and rescue team to Aricheng airstrip in preparation for departure to Ogle. The rescue flight departed at 4:13pm and is estimated to arrive at Ogle at 5:10pm. The GCAA continues its investigation.”

Kaieteur News understands that the plane was shuttling fuel.