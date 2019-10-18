Narine rides off with sponsorship deal from Dental Surgeon, Dr. Dhanraj Budhai

Latest update October 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Participating in sports activities in Guyana on a competitive level can be challenging, especially when one aims to represent his/her nation at the highest level. For young and emerging cyclist Balram Narine, it has been a battle to keep up with the rigours of training and acquiring the best equipment to keep abreast with the competition.

Dr. Dhanraj Budhai (center) hands over sponsorship to Balram Narine, Coach Randolph Roberts shares the moment.

The cost of equipment and gear are expensive in addition to acquiring supplements for the body is another task. Thankfully, Dr. Dhanraj Budhai a Dental Surgeon of SMILE Designers has stepped in to make life a bit easy for Narine. The Doctor has agreed to sponsor the cyclist.
For Dr. Budhai, after being approached and realising the qualities of Narine, he decided that it would be a worthwhile venture to commit sponsorship for the budding athlete. The doctor practices General and Cosmetic Dentistry at his clinics at Springlands on the Corentyne and Georgetown. He is committed to quality and feels that assisting Narine is a worthwhile venture.
He recently assisted in purchasing the airline tickets for both Narine and his Coach Randolph Roberts to travel to Trinidad and Tobago to participate in the Tobago Cycling Classic.
Both Narine and Coach Roberts have expressed heartfelt thanks to Dr. Budhai for readily agreeing to assist with sponsorship at such trying times. Roberts also stated that on the recent trip to the Twin Island republic, they had ran short of funds; Dr. Budhai was contacted and he readily assisted.
Narine has committed to do his best to make Dr. Budhai a proud sponsor. His aim is to represent Guyana at the highest level. (Samuel Whyte)

