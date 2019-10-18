Liverpool businessman robbed; wife, son beaten in home invasion

Another day, another armed robbery, this time around it was a businessman and his family from Liverpool Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that three armed men invaded the business place (grocery shop) of 59-year-old Sunilall Ketwaroo and brutalized his son and wife before escaping with two cartons of cigarettes, $2,600 in cash, a gold chain valued at $80,000 and two Samsung Galaxy cellphones.

When Kaieteur News showed up detectives attached to the Whim Police Station were taking statements from the businessman’s wife, Chabadai, while his 36-year-old son, Anand, was standing with a fresh wound to his forehead. Ketwaroo opted to share details of the incident with reporters.

The businessman said his wife told him that she had just made roti for dinner and had just given their son to eat when the men, all masked and armed with guns, ran from the backyard into the shed where their son was eating. “Dem see the three man come in and dem start to beat my son with gun, burst his forhead and drag he on the ground. Then two of the men run in the shop where she was cooking and choke she, they bow down she head in the couch and choke she” related Ketwaroo who was not at home at the time of the incident. He said that his wife told him that one of the men whispered to her “where is the money?”

He said she told him that she directed the bandits inside the shop and gave them whatever cash was there.

Ketwaroo said that his wife told him that while a third man held onto her she managed to wriggle herself out from his grasp and ran out the yard screaming for help. It was a policeman who lived next door that reportedly contacted ranks at the Whim Police Station and they arrived shortly after. The businessman said that he would have wanted to face the men himself when they entered his yard but he arrived when they had already escaped. “Crime is out of control,” the

businessman stressed. He revealed that it is the sixth time he has been robbed but the first time for the year. He appealed, “I want the government to know this and look at this now, that I need a firearm to protect my family and if the administration and Mr. Ramjattan is listening to this, I am begging him. I have responsibility over rice land, truck and other equipment and so I am begging him for a firearm to protect my family.”

Ketwaroo further stated, “If they can’t give me a firearm to protect my family then I might have to sell out everything that I get and leave this country”. However, Ketwaroo has never applied for a firearm but made attempts to do so twice by visiting the Mibicuri Police Station sometime ago but was deterred after he said “there were too many procedures”.

The businessman, in addition, disclosed that he was robbed in Georgetown about six months ago and as he sees it, “the crime situation in this country is getting worse…the crime is out of hand now, these people don’t want to work they want to thief”.

Meanwhile, this publication understands that a hat belonging to one of the perpetrators was found in the backyard of Ketwaroo’s premises along with two cartons cigarettes inside. No-one has been arrested but police on the Corentyne are said to be working with information provided to them by residents.

It was only on Wednesday that a chicken outlet in Rosignol, West Coast Berbice was also robbed of a huge quantity of cash. On Monday a rice farmer from No.8 Village was shot and killed in his home by men who reportedly invaded his premises.