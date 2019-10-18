GUYOIL/Tradewind Tankers launch Second U18 Schools Football League

Latest update October 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
The second edition of the GUYOIL/Tradewind Tankers Schools U18 Football tournament was launched yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground. Present was Petra Organisation Co-Director Troy Mendonca who revealed that this year’s edition of the tournament will commence on October 27.
“I want to give a big congrats to GUYOIL and TradeWind Tankers,” he said, commending them for coming on board for the second consecutive year. Mendonca noted that the selection process of teams for the tournament was based on the Milo Schools Football tournament as well as several other criteria.
Competing this year will be Annandale, St. Stanislaus College, St. Johns College, President’s College, Berbice High School, Cummings Lodge Secondary, Marian Academy, Lodge Secondary, Queens College and Charlestown Secondary.
Notably absent from the list is Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) of Linden which according to the organisers is due to budgetary constraints. MOE’s Lorraine Barker-King contended that the MOE is pleased to be associated with the tournament.
Barker-King revealed that, “The sport (football) teaches winning and losing. Ultimately it teaches about life.”
Jorge Abukhalil, an Executive of the co-sponsors, Tradewind Tankers, reminded that, “We strongly believe in sport and it’s a great opportunity for you guys to develop your talents and yourself as a team.”
Echoing his sentiments, Marketing and Sales Manager Jacqueline James of GUYOIL, told the media, “What we recognised is that sport plays an important role in the development of the child. We recognize that you’re doing something you love and that you are doing something for your school.”
The winners of the tournament along with runners-up will qualify for the end of year Goodwill tournament that will include a school team from Trinidad & Tobago (T&T), the hinterland and an all-star combination.
The winners will also pocket $200,000 towards a project of their school’s choice with second place getting $100,000, third $50,000 and fourth place $25,000. The tournament will be played on Sunday’s and Monday’s and will end on December 8.
