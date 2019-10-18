Guyana leff out from de Guyana Safety Forum

Was a time when everybody who had two cents begin to plan to go to England. Dem didn’t need visas. People go to England by de boatload.

Then times change. People begin to talk only about going to de States. Fuh years every Guyanese believe that going to de States was like a child going to an ice cream parlour. Things reach de stage wheh people sell out dem property to get money so people can smuggle dem to de States.

People get rich helping people go to de States and by then almost every Guyanese had some relative in de States.

Dem boys go to Trinidad de odda day and dem suddenly hear dem Trinidadians behaving just like how dem Guyanese use to behave about going to de States. De only difference is that de Trinidadians talking about coming to Guyana. And dem don’t need visas.

De Trinidadian businessmen come to Guyana to hold a forum. Dem name de forum ‘Guyana Safety Forum’. Was a nice name, because people expect to see nuff Guyanese. When dem go to de Arthur Chung Conference Centre all dem see was Trinidadian. Dem Trinis leff out Guyana from de Guyana Safety Forum.

When dem boys talk de odda day a Trinidad Minister seh how dem coming to train Guyanese. That sound nice but no carpenter wid a skill gun tek a recruit and train him then lef him to try wid a big contract. De trainer is de one who gun secure de contract.

So is only time before de name of this country gun change. Tringana is not so bad but how bout Guytrinbago, or Tringuybago. That is wha gun happen because de Guyanese businessmen ain’t got sense to grab opportunities. Dem so accustom to robbing Guyanese that dem can’t think to invest in new projects.

Dem boys remember when Guyanese use to flock to Trinidad and de Trinis use to lock dem up and deport dem. After all do fuh do nah obeah.

Talk half and watch how times change.