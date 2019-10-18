GTT National Indoor Hockey C/Ship GCC team take last night’s honours

Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) were on top of their game last night when the 2019 GTT National Indoor Hockey Championship continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH). In the Women’s First Division, the youthful GBTI GCC Spartans floored the defending Champions, Woodpecker Hikers 4-0 with all four goals coming from the clinical Abosaide Cadogan.

The Spartans outplayed Hikers, who had to compete without their star player Nicole Eastman, in every department with their superior athleticism playing a major role. In the subsequent Women’s First Division clash, GBTI GCC Tigers, the most successful women’s side in the tournament’s history, held nothing back against their clubs’ B side, GBTI GCC Spice, with a 7-0 mauling.

In the lone veterans’ match of the night, Kevin Spencer continued to prove that he is the standout player in the potent Bounty GCC Vintage side that steamrolled Antonio’s Hickers 5-2. Spencer scored four of the five goals while the persistent Damon Woodroofe added the fifth. Devin Munroe and Maria Munroe added one each for the Hickers.

Other results of the night saw Hikers Cadets beating YMCA Old Fort Hard Ball 4-2 while Bounty GCC beat Saints Sensations 3-1, both matches in the Men’s Second Division.