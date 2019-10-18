Granger Shuman hold talks of joining forces-no agreement made

Wednesday morning as President David Granger spoke with reporters at the Ministry of the Presidency; he said that he has held preliminary exploratory talks with the leader of the newly founded Labour and Justice Party (LJP), Lennox Shuman.

However, he said no firm agreement has been made since discussions are in their early stages.

The president also said that they are in the process of looking for common ground and areas of convergence.

These discussions were also confirmed by the leader of the LJP party.

However, according to reports the former Toshao has been holding talks with other political parties toward a merger.`

The Lennox Shuman –led LJP party is considered a popular third party that could have a major impact in next year’s regional and general elections.

The LJP party was officially launched in January and has since been gaining some amount of popularity as well as its fair share of scrutiny.

Letters were written to this publication indicating support for the party whiles some of these letters contended that third parties such as the LJP cannot be trusted.

A letter recently written to Kaieteur News on October 9, last, condemned the LJP and two other parties as being “pretenders and hypocrites” who are only interested in their personal political ambitions rather than fulfilling the basic and social needs of Guyanese.

Kaieteur News had reported back in 2009 that Mr. Shuman’s goal or his party’s goal is to target indigenous votes and to transform the political landscape of recycled politics which for over 50 years of questionable governance has not delivered a viable future for Guyanese.

Shuman who was a dual citizen of Canada and Guyana has since notified the Canadian authorities of the relinquishment of his citizenship, in order to be eligible to compete in the upcoming elections.

The original intention of his party was to contest the elections as an independent body.

Some commentators have said that if the LJP and the APNU+AFC decide to join forces, then it’s most likely they will have an extra boost to fortify or increase their chances of winning the March 2020 elections.