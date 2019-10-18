Cop in hot water for taking $30,000 to upgrade licence

A male police rank (name provided) is now in hot water for defrauding a taxi driver. Reports suggest that the police rank in question found himself in the predicament after he pretended he can upgrade the taxi driver’s licence to allow him to drive lorries and vans as well.

The very angry driver, Gregory Lloyd, of ‘B’ Field Sophia, Turkeyen, Georgetown spoke with a reporter while at the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) yesterday where he had gone to make a report against the police rank. He said it was over two weeks ago the policeman had engaged him in a conversation in front of the Demico Stabroek Outlet, during which he indicated to the police rank that he wanted the changes made to his licence.

He said that the police rank, with much gusto, readily indicated that he had a lot of contacts and can have the changes made to the driver’s licence in a matter of three days. Lloyd said two days after he handed over $30,000 to the policeman who said that was the fee needed for the desired changes.

He said that after a week’s time the policeman failed to return his licence with the promised changes, prompting him to attempt to make contact with the law officer on a telephone number he provided. He said for several days after calls to the cell phone went unanswered, forcing him to file a complaint at the OPR office.

Yesterday at the OPR office, supervisory ranks made telephone contact with the rank who reportedly broke down and confessed that he did indeed collect the cash from the taxi driver. While he could not explain what prevented him from making the changes on the driver’s licence, he, however, agreed to return the sum he had taken from the taxi driver.

He was expected to return the cash to the driver at the OPR office at midday yesterday but reports suggest that up to press time the officer had not turned up with the cash.

The driver yesterday had indicated that he was not really interested in taking the police rank before the courts since he knew him personally, but just wanted to have his cash back, since he needed it urgently to purchase school supplies for his children.

An official expressed his disappointment over the state of affairs, adding that too many ranks are seemingly prone to be criminally oriented instead of providing security for citizens.