CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League Lower Corentyne’s Smith (6-41) destroys star-studded Georgetown batting

By Sean Devers

Lower Corentyne’s Nile Smith sliced through a star-studded Georgetown batting like a knife cutting butter as the pacer captured 6-41 to propel the Berbicians to an emphatic seven-wicket win yesterday at Bourda in the third round of the CGI’s SBF Petroleum Jaguars 50-over League.

The lively 23-year-old bowled with pace on a good track with some bounce in sweltering heat and troubled all the batsmen as they fended at well directed fast short balls to take the man-of-the-match award.

Smith, the son of former National Coach Albert Smith, terrorised the batsmen and had four of his victims with hostile lifters as only Tallawahs Franchise player Steven Jacobs, who hit a couple of sixes and fours in his 19 and Paul Wintz who also made 19 with a pair of boundaries, offered token resistance as Georgetown fell for 104 in 32.2 overs.

Trevon Stanislaus supported Smith with 2-24 for Lower Corentyne which galloped to 105-3 in 29.4 overs. Twenty-nine year-old Jonathan Foo who played the last of his five 50-over games for Guyana in February 2017 against the ICC Americas in Barbados, smashed five fours and a six in his unbeaten 42.

Foo followed up his 83 in the first round and featured in an 82-run their wicket stand with 19-year-old Kevlon Anderson who reached the boundary three times in 35. Maxi DeJonge (13) edged left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd to the Keeper at 13-1 before Junior Sinclair (10) was bowled by leg-spinner Steven Sankar two runs later.

Foo and Anderson then carried the score to 98 when Anderson was bowled by Sankar. But Foo and the level-headed Seon Hetmyer, the elder brother of Shimron Hetmyer, saw their team to its third consecutive win with 19.2 overs to spare.

Earlier, after the late arrival of the team bus from Berbice which resulted in the game starting 34 minutes late, off-spinner Junior Sinclair had Robin Bacchus caught behind for a duck off the third ball of the match to start the Nile Smith show.

Charging in from the Northern end, Smith hit Raymond Perez (1) on his rib cage with a nasty bouncer, forcing the DCC batsman to retire hurt at 1-1. Jaguars Skipper Leon Johnson (0) cut at one that bounced and was taken at point at 8-2 before Joshua Persaud (6) departed at 11-3 as the Smith was on fire.

Jerimiah Scott (0) nicked a lifting delivery to Wicket-Keeper Jason Sinclair who demonstrated excellent ‘glove work’ at 39-5 before Chris Barnwell (11) seemed unlucky to be given LBW to Smith at 46-6 and stood at the crease in disbelief for a long time.

Jacobs hit left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul for two sixes over long-on and pulled a short ball from Smith for four but he became Smith’s fifth scalp when he was adjudged LBW before Sanker (3) missed a big swing to Stanislaus and was bowled at 55-7.

Wintz and Nedd (11) took the score 87 before Stanislous was removed Nedd before Wintz fell three runs later. Perez returned and Smith tested him with a well aimed bouncer which he just managed to evade before Smith induced Qumar Torrington (15) to edge a fast short ball for Sinclair to hold his third catch; Georgetown, which lost both of their previous games, batting woes continuing.

The action resumes tomorrow with Georgetown facing Upper Corentyne at Port Mourant, Lower Corentyne battling West Berbice at Young Warriors and defending Champions Essequibo oppose West Demerara at Bourda.