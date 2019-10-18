BCB/RHTY&SC/GBTI Inter Sec. School Tourney Rampersaud leads J.C Chandisingh to championship trophy

National junior cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud who was surprisingly left out of the 2019 Guyana Under-17 team continued his fine form in Berbice by scoring a mature 50 to lead his school, J.C Chandisingh Secondary (JCCSS) to championship honours in the Berbice Cricket Board / Rose Hall Town Youth &Sports Club / Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Under-19 Inter Secondary School tournament.

A total of 17 schools from Region 6 were involved in the tournament which was held under the RHTY&SC highly successful, Say No/Say Yes Campaign. The Port Mourant branch of GBTI sponsored the tournament.

Playing in front of a large crowd consisting of mainly students from both schools along with parents and teachers, JCCSS won the toss and elected to bat first in the T20 final. Rampersaud and Reyad Mohabir added 27 for the first wicket before medium pacer Nicholas Lawson had Mohabir caught for 12.

Surendra Ramcharitar (07) and Lucas Arthur were both run out but Jeremy Sandia (13), Kevin Ramnaraine (13) and Davendra Balkarran (11) all supported their Captain as JCCSS ended on 128 for 8 at the end of their 20 overs.

Under-15 off-spinner Afraz Budhoo took 4 for 23 while Devin Harripersaud took 2 for 20 and Nicholas Lawson 1 for 19. Needing to score 129 from 120 balls to lift the title, PMSS batted solidly but were unable to score at a fast rate as the JCCSS bowling attack of Jeremy Sandia, Lucas Arthur, Jonathan Rampersaud, Shamar Seechun, Surendra Ramcharitar and Christopher Deroop bowled tightly.

West Indies U15 player Rampertab Ramnauth led the PMSS effort with a solid 40 (4×4) but his younger brother Rampersaud struggled to get the ball away in scoring just 13 off 30 balls. Naresh Veerasammy struck a six and four in an attractive 21 but the run rate was too high for the PMSS team after they had scored just 34 runs in the first ten overs.

Berbice U15 all-rounder Christopher Deroop took 2-9 from three overs as PMSS ended up on 97 for 5 from their 20 overs. Jeremy Sandia, Jonathan Rampersaud and Surendra Ramcharitar took a wicket apiece.

BCB President and RHTY&SC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster informed that the tournament was a resounding success and one which numerous talented players were unearthed. Noting that he was very worried about the attitude and behavior of youths in Berbice, Foster urged the young players to develop a culture of discipline, respect, hard work and a strong desire for success.

The veteran administrator also urged the youths to Say No to drugs, crime, suicide, alcohol and tobacco.

He expressed gratitude to the Board of Director, Management and Staff of GBTI for continued investment into Berbice cricket and youths. GBTI Port Mourant Branch Manager Mohamad Azim congratulated the JCCSS team on winning the tournament and urged the players to follow the advice they received from the BCB President.

GBTI, he stated as a responsible corporate entity would continue to invest in sports and education. Azim handed over prizes to the two teams including trophies, water pitchers, anti-suicide posters and educational materials for each player.

Rampersaud was named man-of-the finals. Afraz Budhoo was presented with a pair of batting pads by the BCB President who was very impressed with his attitude and performance with the ball.