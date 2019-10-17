Winfer Gardens beat St. Margaret’s by eight wickets

Winfer Gardens Primary defeated St. Margaret’s Primary by eight wickets when play in the Georgetown leg of the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket West Indies Kiddy competition continued yesterday at Thirst Park.

St. Margaret’s Primary batted first after the game was reduced to five overs due to the late start and managed 25-2. Openers Samuel Ally and Nathan Parag put on 12 in two overs before Malachi Hall handed Winfer Gardens the breakthrough.

He removed Ally for eight which included a six and then sent back Christopher Graves (00) in consecutive balls to finish with 2-0. Parag ended on four not out while extras contributed 13.

Winfer Gardens suffered an early set back in the chase when Ally removed Hall (00) in the first over and Richard Changlee departed for one leaving the score on 6-2. Shane Prince and Joshua Reid propped up the total fairly before Greaves sent back Prince (06), Reid (08) and Adrian Mohan (00) in quick succession to peg back the chase.

However, the other bowlers struggled for control and St. Margaret’s were aided by 12 wides as they reached their target in 4.3 overs, ending on 26-5. Greaves claimed 3-0. According to the competition regulations, each team shall comprise of 14 players and each player shall bowl one over.

If a team is bowled out within the 14 overs, they shall bat a second time until the overs are completed; however 10 runs shall be deducted from the total each time a team is bowled out. 10 runs shall be added to the batting side’s total if they bat their full quota of 14 overs without being bowled out.