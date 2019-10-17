Wakenaam overcome Central E’bo in U17 encounter

Latest update October 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
Wakenaam defeated Central Essequibo by three wickets in a 40-over Under-17 contest played on Sunday last at Imam Bacchus ground. Batting first,
Central Essequibo scored 116 all out in 29.4 overs.
Sheldon Charles made 41 while Tushall Surujpaul captured 3-14, Terrence Softleigh 2-16 and R. Nadalall 2-16. Wakenaam responded with 119-7. Stephon Madramootoo made 18 not out, Surujpaul 14 not out and David Ramratan 11. Charles had 2-13 and G. Toolsie 2-19.
The game was organised by CWI Level 2 Coach Nandkishore Andrews and Mr. Ramballi of Affiance. A return fixture is set for October 28.
