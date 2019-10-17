Latest update October 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wakenaam overcome Central E’bo in U17 encounter

Oct 17, 2019 Sports 0

Wakenaam defeated Central Essequibo by three wickets in a 40-over Under-17 contest played on Sunday last at Imam Bacchus ground. Batting first,

Wakenaam U-17 skipper Tushall Surujpaul accepts the winning prize from Coach Nandkishore Andrews.

Central Essequibo scored 116 all out in 29.4 overs.
Sheldon Charles made 41 while Tushall Surujpaul captured 3-14, Terrence Softleigh 2-16 and R. Nadalall 2-16. Wakenaam responded with 119-7. Stephon Madramootoo made 18 not out, Surujpaul 14 not out and David Ramratan 11. Charles had 2-13 and G. Toolsie 2-19.
The game was organised by CWI Level 2 Coach Nandkishore Andrews and Mr. Ramballi of Affiance. A return fixture is set for October 28.

More in this category

Sports

GTT National Indoor Championship GCC and Hikers register big First Division wins

GTT National Indoor Championship GCC and Hikers register big First...

Oct 17, 2019

GBTI GCC Tigers continued their good showing at this year’s GTT National Indoor Championships with another convincing victory last night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Carifesta Avenue,...
Read More
Winfer Gardens beat St. Margaret’s by eight wickets

Winfer Gardens beat St. Margaret’s by eight...

Oct 17, 2019

Wakenaam overcome Central E’bo in U17 encounter

Wakenaam overcome Central E’bo in U17 encounter

Oct 17, 2019

BCB/Stag Beer 50-Overs First Div. D’Andrade & Lindee blasts tons to lead Tucber Park past Upper Corentyne; to face Rose Hall Namilco Thunderbolt Flour in final

BCB/Stag Beer 50-Overs First Div. D’Andrade...

Oct 17, 2019

Breeders’ Cup Fundraiser TNT win feature race; Steven & David Nobrega dominate dirt bike events

Breeders’ Cup Fundraiser TNT win feature race;...

Oct 17, 2019

BCB/Let’s Bet Sports 100 Ball Tourney Rose Hall Canje into New Amsterdam/Canje final; RH Tigers reaches Lower Corentyne semis

BCB/Let’s Bet Sports 100 Ball Tourney Rose Hall...

Oct 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019