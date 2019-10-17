Trinidad tekking over Guyana

Yesterday, reporters go to an exhibition dat dem believe was a local exhibition. Is when dem reach, dem realize something else. De organizers come from Trinidad; de sponsors is Trinidadian; de exhibits come from Trinidad and all de people talking at de exhibition was Trinidadians.

Dat is when people realize dat Trinidad tekking over Guyana. Dis country gon soon be known as Guytrinbago.

Dis thing happening overnight. Guyana ain’t got to invite foreign investors. All it had to do was to announce dat it find oil. Ever since dat announcement, people coming from all about to force out Guyanese.

Dem trying to buy up all de waterfront property and de people who own dem calling some good dollars. Companies going up and de local businessmen only sitting down pon dem money and complaining. Dem doing de same thing wha dem do when dem Chinese come and start by renting dem property.

De next thing dem know is dat de Chinese buy dem out. Now dem got money but nutten to call demself businessmen. Is de same thing happening. Dem boys seh people don’t learn.

And while de people coming in dem politicians fighting. Dem want de oil, too. De difference is dat de Trinidadians coming wid money to invest; de politicians just want full dem pocket. All dem got to do is stretch out dem hand to Exxon or Tullow or whoever drilling.

Dem boys hear some of dem stretch out dem hand to Exxon fuh money to help dem campaign fuh de elections. Dem hope wha dem read is true. Exxon done seh it don’t support no political party, suh it ain’t giving money to none.

De way people behaving, it got to be dat oil money running things. A man barely talk how every poor household should get US$5,000 a year. He ain’t realize dat immediately every household woulda get poor. He didn’t realise dat people would sit down and don’t wuk no more because dem getting free money.

Now Trinidad chasing de oil money, de politicians chasing de oil money and of course de man in de street want de oil money.

Talk half and we all waiting fuh de oil money.