Rice farmer murder… Son, daughter arrested; wife remains in custody

Commander in charge of Region Five Superintendent, Yonnette Stephens, late yesterday afternoon confirmed that the son and daughter of murdered rice farmer Gregory Reynolds, called “Bermine” were arrested while his wife, Pam Reynolds, remains in custody. The trio is said to be assisting with investigations.

However, a senior police source from that region also revealed that there were “holes” in their story about the incident.

This prompted investigators to look in their direction and dig deeper to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death of the popular businessman who resided at No.8 Village, West Coast Berbice.

It was reported to the police by the wife that on Monday around 22:00 hrs, three men armed with guns entered their yard and shot and killed her husband in the bottom flat (kitchen) of their home that also has a shop.

She reportedly relayed to the cops that the men did not steal anything but escaped shortly after shooting “Bermine”. She reportedly ran to the upper flat and secured the inside step door to prevent the men from entering upstairs but her husband was left downstairs.

One of the farmer’s son, Denson Reynolds, had told reporters at the Funeral Parlour where his father’s post mortem was being conducted yesterday that when he showed up at the house, he saw his father lying in a pool of blood with a wound to his left side.

He had reported to the media that the police were present and they made a check on his body and found all his cash, which he had on him in his pocket, leading to the conclusion that it was not a robbery but rather an execution. The farmer had $686,540 in his pockets.

Neighbours reported hearing screams but were too scared to peek out.

An autopsy report showed that the farmer died from a single gunshot wound to the heart compounded by an injury to the head. Investigations are in progress.