Pres. Granger to return to Cuba for health check-up

Latest update October 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
President David Granger will be returning to Havana, Cuba for a medical check-up on Saturday. He made this disclosure on the sidelines of an accreditation event held at the Ministry of the Presidency earlier on Wednesday.
“I have to return to Havana on Saturday… every 90 days, I have to go for a check-up,” the President stated.
Last year, the Head of State was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.
Since then, he has undergone several rounds of radiotherapy treatment. In July 2019, after another round of treatment, the President returned to Guyana having been given the ‘all clear’ by his Team of Medical Specialists in Cuba.
The team had expressed their satisfaction with the President’s response to the treatment and his overall physical well-being.
According to the medical team, President Granger’s process of recovery was satisfactory.
Oct 17, 2019GBTI GCC Tigers continued their good showing at this year’s GTT National Indoor Championships with another convincing victory last night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Carifesta Avenue,...
Oct 17, 2019
Oct 17, 2019
Oct 17, 2019
Oct 17, 2019
Oct 17, 2019
I was in the National Park on May Day 2019. In his address, I heard Lincoln Lewis say that it should take much more than... more
There were two major decisions from the Courts of Guyana which have never been used as a precedent in any other jurisdiction.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United Nations (UN) is facing a severe shortage of cash, and, according to its Secretary-General,... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]