GTT National Indoor Championship GCC and Hikers register big First Division wins

GBTI GCC Tigers continued their good showing at this year’s GTT National Indoor Championships with another convincing victory last night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Carifesta Avenue, thumping Saints 5-0 in the Women’s First Division.

The Tigers lost the title they had held for several years in 2018 to Hikers and last night’s result will surely do a lot for their confidence. Marzana Fiedtkou, 2018 National Sportswoman of the year, slammed in a hat-trick while forward Gabriella Xavier added a brace in the rout.

GBTI GCC Spice were also in the winners row in the same category, edging GBTI GCC Spartans 3-2 earlier in the evening. Shebiki Baptiste bagged a brace while Sandy Roopnarine found the third field goal (FG) for the winners. Sarah Klautky and Abosaide Cadogan scored one FG each for the Spartans.

In the lone Men’s First Division clash, defending champions Pepsi Hikers maintained their perfect record in the tournament with a 6-4 win over Bounty GCC. In the Veterans match, a spirited performance from Antonio’s Hickers allowed them to draw 4-4 with Old Fort Hot Shotz despite playing without a goal keeper.

The Men’s Second Division was not short of action; YMCA Old Fort Top Form bludgeoned Saints Sensation 5-0 while Bounty GCC steamrolled YMCA Old Fort Hard Ball 7-0.