Granger consoles families of victims involved in Friendship accident

Many are dumbfounded by the horrific accident that claimed five lives at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Tuesday morning.

President David Granger Expressing Condolences

President David Granger, who is also shocked and deeply moved by what transpired, made it his duty to visit the families of the five deceased yesterday afternoon.
He expressed his condolences and tried his best to comfort parents, children, siblings, relatives and friends of the persons who lost their lives in such a tragic way.
On Tuesday morning, Lovern Stoby, Herbert Josiah and his wife Denise Josiah, were passengers of motorcar PPP515 driven by Leon Tucker when it collided head-on with a police car.
The collision resulted in their death . It also claimed the life of Ronnel Barker, the driver of the police car.
President Granger was also among those who raced to the scene in the wake of the accident. One of his security ranks was seriously injured in the fatal crash.
The President witnessed the lifeless bodies lying on the side of the public road. The President also saw the body of Leon Tucker protruding through the shattered windscreen of the badly damaged car.
After witnessing the devastating results of the accident, the President ordered a commission of inquiry (COI). In fact he stated, “I would like you to know that this shocking event will be thoroughly investigated.”
He even released a statement that the government and security forces will ensure that the findings and recommendations of the COI will be fully and rigorously implemented.
He even spoke of a system to train drivers of security or emergency response vehicles so that they can be better edified to prevent such horrific reoccurrences.

 

 

