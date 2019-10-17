Employees charged for stealing tractor spare parts

Latest update October 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Three employees of Farm Supplies were hauled before the courts yesterday where they were individually charged for stealing tractor spare parts from the same place.
Arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, was Sheldon McLennan, 30; Richard Ramsawatt, 26, of Friendship East Bank Demerara; and Lebrun Barnes, 36, of Belfield Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.
The three men pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stated that on August 16, 2019, at Campbellville, Georgetown, they stole a quantity of truck parts valued at $121,000, property of Farm Supplies.
According to the facts of the charge, the three defendants are known to each other and on the day in question, the defendants conspired and mentioned the items in the charge from Farm Supplies.
The defendants were contacted and told of the allegation and McLennan and Barnes admitted to the charge while Ramsawatt denied being involved in any conspiracy for theft.
Police prosecutor Seon Blackman made no objections to bail being granted to the three men but asked that their travel documents be lodged with the court.
Principal Magistrate McGusty grant the defendants bail in the sum of $100,000, each and the matter was adjourned to November 6, 2019.

