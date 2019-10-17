Consumers’ complaints almost double compared to 2018

Dawn Cush, Attorney-at-law and Director of Guyana Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC), disclosed that there has been a significant increase in complaints compared to the total number of complaints received in 2018.

In an interview on the radio programme, Legal Mind, she added that to date, there were a total of 508 complaints, where as in 2018, there were a total of 289 complaints.

Cush explained that in 2018, of the 289 complaints, some 79% or 229 of complaints, which valued $59,857,075 were settled.

Topping the list were electronics services with 119 complaints, followed by the auto industry having 56 complaints.

Appliance service had a small number of complaints, 30, while clothing, footwear and accessories constituted 20 of the complaints. These were followed by construction and building materials.

Kaieteur News was told that this year, of the 508 complaints that carry a value of $145,129,908, only 48% or 243 complaints yielding $64, 841,975 were solved. The Director highlighted that the airline industry with 203 complaints, topped the list this year, followed by electronics service with 98 complaints.

Clothing, footwear and accessories had the least number of complaints with a number of 23. Appliances accounted for 24 complaints, while the auto industry had 73 complaints.

During the interview, the Director highlighted that passengers complained about not receiving their refunds as it pertains to the Fly Jamaica issue.

She noted, “We have received complaints from Fly Jamaica, we have received 203 complaints, for $36, 243, 245. We had hoped with the investors that were announced coming in, that we would have some resolutions in this matter but that has not happened.”

She explained that reports in the media indicated that there was no longer an agreement with the potential investors, and as such, the matter was left to be dealt with by the CCAC.

She noted that the CCAC has been working on the best way in moving forward with this issue.

According to Cush, Guyana Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) is a statutory body established to deal with the Competition and Fair Trading Act and the Consumer Affair Act.

She explained that the CCAC only handles complaints regarding “durable goods and services”. She pointed out that food and drugs come under Food and Drugs Administration, while the Public Utilities Commission deals with utilities.

She further explained that the law does not provide the CCAC with the jurisdiction to deal with other complaints.

The Competition and Fair Trading Act states, “An act to promote, maintain and encourage competition and to prohibit the prevention, restriction or distortion of competition and the abuse of dominant positions in trade; to promote the welfare and interests of consumers, to establish a Competition Commission and for connected matters.”

The Consumer Affairs Act states, “An act to promote and protect consumer interests in relation to the supply of goods and services and for related purposes.”