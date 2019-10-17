BCB/Stag Beer 50-Overs First Div. D’Andrade & Lindee blasts tons to lead Tucber Park past Upper Corentyne; to face Rose Hall Namilco Thunderbolt Flour in final

Tucber Park Cricket Club of New Amsterdam, often the bridesmaid of Berbice cricket has advanced to the finals of the Berbice Cricket Board/Ansa McAl Stag Beer 50-Overs tournament. Tucber Park has always performed well in the game at all levels but seems to always fall short at the semifinal or final stages with Rose Hall Town or Albion being their stumbling block.

However, against Upper Corentyne, Tucber Park won the toss and elected to bat first and amassed a massive 338 for 5 off their allotted 50 overs. Anthony D’Andrade rolled back the years with a polished 110 (7×4 2×6) while fellow middle order batsman Clifton Lindee also scored a century 102 (9×4 4×6) as the Upper Corentyne bowlers and fielders struggled to cope with the blazing sun.

Garfield Benjamin 53 and Martin Singh 27 supported the two century makers as Tucber Park amassed the highest total of the tournament. Upper Corentyne best bowlers were Devindra Bishoo 2 for 48 and Steve Embrack 2 for 55.

Needing to score 339 from 50 overs to reach the final, Upper Corentyne were bowled out for 150 in 40 overs to lose by 188 runs. Veteran off-spinner Devon Clements 3 for 26, Medium pacer Leon Swammy 2 for 18 and Nial Smith 2 for 20 and were the main wicket takers for the Tucber Park.

Tameshwar Ramoutar top scored with 48 while Steve Embrack and V. Gooniah chipped in with 21 and 18 respectively. The BCB would name the date and venue for the final once certain arrangements fall into place. Tucber Park would be spearheaded by Romario Sheperd, Devon Clements, Garfield Benjamin, Kwesi Mickle, Clifton Lindee, Nial Smith, Leon Swammy and Damon Vantull.

Powerhouse Rose Hall Town Namilco Flour would include players the likes of Shawn Pereira, Clinton Pestano, Eon Hooper, Delbert Hicks, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Kevlon Anderson, Jonathan Rampersaud, Sylus Tyndall and Jason Sinclair.